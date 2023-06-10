Reg Hills described reaching blood donation 500 as "like waiting for Christmas".
He has been rolling up his sleeve to donate for "quite a while".
"Reaching 500 donations was expected but it took a fair while to come up," Mr Hills said.
The occasion arrived in May when he donated at Hobart's Lifeblood centre.
"It means a lot that I've donated that many times; I've saved people's lives," he said.
"Plasma can make 18 different products and a lot of that depends on people making the donation.
"A lot of people think they'll donate to help someone in a car crash or trauma, but it's used for so much more."
Mr Hills said he started giving blood while working for Hydro on the West Coast.
"They used to come around with the van and set up in camp," Mr Hills said.
"My cousin said he was going to donate blood.
"I thought it was an opportunity to get out of work."
He said a bit had changed since his first donation, when local anaesthetic was used and the needle produced "a bloody sting".
Mr Hills said technology to give blood had vastly improved over the years, saying it was to the point where he wouldn't feel a thing unless he was watching the technician drawing blood.
He encouraged anyone who could to donate blood to do so because it was a good chance to stop someone from dying.
"The way I look at it is if I can leave this earth a better place than when I was born, I'm going to do that," he said.
"By doing this, it's a really easy thing to do to help people.
"I know there's some people out there who can't. It's my belief that anyone who can do it should once a year.
"It's only a bit of time out of your schedule."
National Blood Donor Week begins Monday, June 12.
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood spokesperson Leanne Mangano said there had been more than 15,000 blood and plasma donations in Launceston over the past 12 months.
The donations have helped save the lives of up to 45,000 people.
"We want to say a huge thank you to all of our generous donors in Launceston and Tasmania this National Blood Donor Week, including Reg," Ms Mangano said.
"Every donation makes a difference to patients in need. You are the Lifeblood of the community."
"We encourage people in the local community to follow the lead of our wonderful donors and donate if they can.
"The need for blood does not stop. With one in three of us needing blood or blood products in our lifetime, they cannot do it alone."
Over the past 12 months, Launceston has had 4449 people who have donated.
She said Australia needs around 33,000 donations every week to meet demand.
Donations can be booked online at lifeblood.com.au, the Lifeblood app or calling 13 14 95.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.