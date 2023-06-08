It's getting easier and cheaper to find a rental in Tasmania, but it still mightn't be easy or cheap.
New CoreLogic figures show vacancy rates are rising across the state amid a small downturn in median rental values.
Since May 2022, the vacancy rate has more than doubled in Greater Hobart - rising from a rock-bottom 1.3 per cent to 2.8 per cent - while the rest of the state has seen a 0.5 per cent growth to 2.3 per cent.
Hobart's vacancy rate has eased from a watertight 0.9 per cent in February 2022 to now sit as the highest of any capital city.
"Across the country we're seeing rents continue to rise quite rapidly even though we have seen a decrease in the pace of growth," CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said.
"But when you look at Hobart and the more broader Tasmanian trends, we're seeing some easing in rental values, so rents have actually fallen over the past month for Hobart and the rest of the state.
"A lot of that is down to supply - most of the capitals across the country are seeing vacancy rates at around 1 per cent, whereas Hobart's recording the highest vacancy rate.
'It's seen a bit of loosening in that rental market so more available stock, which has helped alleviate some of those price pressures driving rent values higher."
Rental prices across regional Tasmania have ballooned by about 28 per cent since the arrival of COVID in March 2020, adding about $100 to the average weekly median rent.
In the past year alone George Town rental values have risen by 10 per cent, while West Launceston, Beauty Point, Scottsdale, Prospect and St Leonards have all experienced hikes of at least 7 per cent in the same period.
But tenants will be pleased to see a downturn in values in the South - including a 3.1 per cent decline for the South-East SA4 in May - and a steadying in the North.
Rental values in the Launceston and North-East SA4 have remained steady across the quarter, dropping 0.1 per cent to a median weekly value of $471.
Rental values are still rising in the West and North-West, which experienced a 1 per cent rise in May.
Hamish Geale
