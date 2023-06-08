Leading reinsman Gareth Rattray will be chasing his sixth win in the Ulverstone Cup at Mowbray on Sunday night - but probably wishes it was still being run at Devonport.
Rattray had an outstanding record in the time-honoured race when it was held on the now defunct Devonport Showgrounds circuit, winning five times between 2012 and 2021.
However the North West track closed in March last year and the 2022 edition of the Ulverstone Cup was run at Mowbray and won by Rohan Hillier on Shannonstheman.
Rattray's winners were all for different trainers - The Musics Over (for Tim Maine) in 2012, Tessanzo (for Melissa Maine) in 2014, Black Centurian (for Steve Davis) in 2015, Mister Lennox (for Juanita McKenzie) in 2016 and Earl Jujon (for Ben Yole) in 2021.
This year he will drive tough stayer Rockandahardplace for his uncle Kent Rattray who has drawn nicely in barrier two and could be a contender for the early lead.
However he will have plenty of class chasing him, as the 2698m standing-start race has attracted a strong field headed by backmarkers Harjeet (off 30m) and Rackemup Tigerpie (off 20m).
Harjeet's trainer-driver Todd Rattray has yet to win an Ulverstone Cup but Rackemup Tiger's driver Adrian Duggan trained and drove 2017 winner Poker Storm.
Rohan Hillier, who drove Shannonstheman for trainer Conor Crook, might be a chance to go back-to-back on former Kiwi mare All By Myself who made a winning Australian debut in Hobart last week.
All By Myself is now up sharply in class but all four of her wins in New Zealand were in standing starts.
The Ulverstone Cup was first run at the then new Ulverstone Showgrounds track in 1934.
That track closed in 1991 and three years later the race returned to the calendar at Devonport.
The last winner at Ulverstone was American Style driven by the late Leigh Plunkett.
Stowport trainer Kelvin Hamilton's good eye for a horse paid immediate dividends when Hey Big Splenda made a winning Tasmanian debut at Spreyton on Wednesday.
Hamilton saw the five-year-old Rich Enuff gelding advertised online and thought he "looked a really nice type".
"His form was pretty good - he'd won about $70,000 and only had 10 starts - and I thought he'd be ideal for down here," the trainer said.
"So we bought him but he's a bit of hard work."
Hey Big Splenda began quickly to lead the Class 1 Handicap from barrier 1 but copped plenty of pressure in the run.
"He had to do a fair bit of work and was headed at the top of the straight," jockey Hayley McCarthy said.
"He did a good job to kick back but he'd had enough late so there is improvement to come."
Hamilton agreed with that assessment.
"He's still fat and he needed that run," the trainer said.
"But we were expecting him to be hard to beat."
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
