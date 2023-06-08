The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Leading reinsman looking to continue domination with tough stayer Rockandahardplace

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 8 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club president Claire MacDonald and driver Gareth Rattray with 2016 Ulverstone Cup winner Mister Lennox, one of Rattray's five winners in the race. Picture by Greg Mansfield
Club president Claire MacDonald and driver Gareth Rattray with 2016 Ulverstone Cup winner Mister Lennox, one of Rattray's five winners in the race. Picture by Greg Mansfield
Shannonstheman beats stablemate Kuyomi in the 2022 Ulverstone Cup, the first time the race was run at Mowbray. Picture by Stacey Lear
Shannonstheman beats stablemate Kuyomi in the 2022 Ulverstone Cup, the first time the race was run at Mowbray. Picture by Stacey Lear

Leading reinsman Gareth Rattray will be chasing his sixth win in the Ulverstone Cup at Mowbray on Sunday night - but probably wishes it was still being run at Devonport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.