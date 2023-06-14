Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
5 Bed | 3 Bath | 6 Car
Sitting in a highly sought after central location, on the pinnacle of the hill, this Crop Street home encompasses multiple city and river views that are nothing short of breathtaking.
A contemporary external colour palette enhances this unique home, while the professionally landscaped low-maintenance garden, leaves plenty of time for you to entertain family and friends, under the private rear-paved alfresco area, complete with dual zone swim spa and outdoor shower.
Over three levels this home showcases an exceptional-quality fit out, with recent transformative renovations.
Flanagan Residential's Paul Flanagan said it's been a truly impressive renovation that has transformed the major spaces: kitchen, bathrooms and those impressive outdoor entertaining areas.
"This is one of those homes you can just move into and enjoy," Paul said.
"It offers that combination of proximity to the city, incredible entertaining spaces and high-end finishes."
You will be impressed by the wide Tas oak staircases and floors, split system ducted heating and cooling, 10kw solar system, intercom, sound system, alarm, and contemporary bathrooms and kitchen.
The top level includes three bedrooms, including the generously sized main with walk-in robe, ensuite and balcony. A convenient additional bathroom is located off the family area which flows to an extra living area and sun room.
The middle level showcases the show-stopper galley kitchen, which is exceptionally fitted out with full function butler's pantry (complete with city view) and additional euro-laundry facilities.
The main dining area has level access to the picture perfect alfresco area with sliding doors to an immaculate backyard.
The main living area is also on this level, along with two more double bedrooms, a stunning bathroom with additional laundry, and flexible sunroom/study space.
Head down the stairway to ground level and you enter the grand entry foyer, which has internal access to the expansive four car garage with extra high ceiling, a theatre room with powder room, and plenty of storage space.
With the Charles Street cafe strip within 15 minutes walk, and centrally located to several public and private schools only a stone's throw away, this is an exceptional home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.