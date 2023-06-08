Co-chief executive officer Jorrick Chivers has made it clear the Tasmania JackJumpers want to build their team around shooting guard Milton Doyle.
Now they've re-signed the star import, what's next for the club wanting to make their third consecutive NBL play-offs appearance?
Chivers said they were after a point guard which has led to questions about the future of last season's on-court general Josh Magette.
It's uncertain whether he will be offered a new contract after being one of the three imports in the franchise's first two seasons.
It's worth keeping in mind Magette suffered a season-ending broken cheekbone and fractured eye socket just before last season's finals.
Chivers said Magette was still in the mix to fill the point guard spot with "interest from both sides".
He explained the club was doing its due diligence and making sure all options were explored before making a decision.
"We're very happy with where we've gone but we're not content with being a finalist," Chivers said.
"We really want to try to move the needle and compete for a championship and get back to the finals and hopefully win a final. There's always risk involved with that.
"So for us, if we were complacent and sat back and didn't explore what other options were out there than we might regret that."
Chivers said the JackJumpers would likely fill their third and final import spot with a tall.
"We've got one more Australian spot available and we've still got a potential Next Star so depending on where we land with those two that will probably dictate that last import spot," he said.
"We know from our list, we're going to need a point guard so that's probably the area we're focusing on next with our import search.
"And then depending on where we land with Next Stars and those other bits we'll be determining whether we go with a straight five, or a four/ five or three/four (player position) or that sort of player."
Chivers said the JackJumpers were deep in conversation with a Next Star player and working hard to get the deal over the line.
He said they would go back to the drawing board if it didn't eventuate.
As part of the Next Stars program, the NBL contracts overseas players and develops them in Australia to give them the best chance of being drafted to the NBA.
Chivers said the JackJumpers would like to get their point guard locked-in sooner rather than later but were prepared to be patient.
He explained a lot of players were finishing their European contracts and starting to get back get to the US.
"Historically, [NBA] Summer League has been a time when a lot of these guys start to make these decisions so that's sort of end of June, early July," he said.
"We're going to need to be patient but if the right player presents themselves in the coming weeks, we'll definitely act on that.
"But I don't think there's any more imminent signings in terms of that in the next week or so."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
