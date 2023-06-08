It is hard to remember a home-and-away Tasmanian State League derby with more anticipation as Launceston and North Launceston go head-to-head on Friday night.
The second-placed Blues stand in third-placed North's way as the "final hurdle", with Brad Cox-Goodyer's side defeating the competition's five other teams.
Having not beaten the reigning premiers since the 2021 semi-final, the Bombers' coach knows how much belief a win at UTAS Stadium could give them.
"Obviously after losing the first two games, you just need to change a few things up and we did that - the guys have learned the lessons and implemented it on game days," he said.
"We've obviously still got a long way to go to where we want to get to but we're on the right track."
With seven changes to the round-one side that lost to Launceston by four points, Cox-Goodyer described his team as "a completely different outfit".
He was a late omission for that contest, while the likes of Jack Aherne and Blade Sulzberger have had positional shifts to great success for the side.
The round-one match-up was played with drizzle around and dew on the surface, with similar conditions expected this time around.
"It simplifies things, you can't be too pretty with it so contest becomes critical," Cox-Goodyer said about wet-weather footy.
"You need to win contests, get the ball forward and keep it in your forward half more than the opposition - it's normally a good way to go about it."
North Launceston's opponents come into the match having found form, albeit on a smaller scale, with the Blues defeating Clarence by 79 points last weekend.
It was arguably the Blues' best performance for the season as coach Mitch Thorp returned to play his 150th TSL senior game and co-captain Brodie Palfreyman continued to run wild.
"They looked pretty good," Cox-Goodyer said.
"They've got a bit of speed in front of the ball with [Isaac] Hyatt and [Liam] Jones and with Mitch obviously coming back in, it gives them something to kick to, so the guys are getting the ball at his feet.
"They looked pretty impressive, especially on-ball and their clearance work was really good as well."
Launceston's playing-assistant coach Jake Hinds almost echoed Cox-Goodyer's comments on Thorp's impact alongside the small-forward duo, who have kicked 22 goals between them this season.
"We just felt like we needed a bit more maturity around the ball," Hinds said on the inclusion of the coach.
"We've obviously had an influx of younger players debut and come into the side this year so just to have another senior level-head out there really helped us last week.
"To have Mitch there as a bit of a reference point for us and just to bring the ball to ground really helps the younger boys out and Isaac was able to hit the scoreboard and kick five goals so the proof is in the pudding for that."
The traditional derby rivalry brings out plenty of passion between the Northern clubs, which often results in moments ranging from scuffles to melees.
Hinds described it as "always bits and pieces" between the pair but spoke of the mutual respect that underlines the battle - as shown following Jack Avent's 200th game in round one.
"There's no love between the two clubs and most of the time we play these Friday night games it's always been a bit wet and dewy so we're prepared for that," Hinds said.
"There is respect obviously, North Launceston have won five TSL grand finals in nine years, so at the end of the day, as much as you don't like them, you have to respect them and what they have achieved.- Jake Hinds
"I feel like the feeling is mutual with the respect but there still is a bit of hatred there - I think there's always going to be a bit of that between the two clubs."
Tasmania Devils players are available for the TSL clubs across the round, with both sides taking advantage of the Coates Talent League's week off.
North Launceston welcome Oscar Van Dam, Heath Ollington and Harry Summers into their side - as well as co-captain Alex Lee - while Thomas Beaumont and Arie Schoenmaker are in for the Blues, as is Liam Canny.
The visitors will be without skipper Jobi Harper for three weeks due to suspension, which creates an opportunity for Beaumont to show his contested strength.
"That's the beauty of it, you lose Jobi and you bring in Tom Beaumont, who is captain of the Devils, so it's exciting to have Tommy," Hinds said. "He's already played one game this year and he went very well and has been playing some good footy for the Devils and in the Allies last week.
"We also get Arie back from Devils duty so to have those two boys come in is a bit of a boost for us and I look forward to having them run out with us."
North Launceston's Summers is making his senior debut, much to the delight of Cox-Goodyer.
"He's knocked on the door for a couple of weeks now and he's been in with the Devils," he said. "He's a beautiful kick, goes pretty hard at the footy and got good speed as well so he'll be one to watch."
