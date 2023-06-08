The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

BOM warns of El Nino in year of high bushfire risk

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated June 8 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Tasmania Fire Service helicopter waterbombs a section of a large bushfire at Cradle Mountain.
A Tasmania Fire Service helicopter waterbombs a section of a large bushfire at Cradle Mountain.

A 70 per cent chance of the an El Nino weather event forming this year is leaving Tasmanians speculating on the state's potential for bushfires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.