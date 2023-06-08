A 70 per cent chance of the an El Nino weather event forming this year is leaving Tasmanians speculating on the state's potential for bushfires.
The Bureau of Meteorology moved Australia into El Nino "alert" on Tuesday, June 6.
The event occurs when the trade winds weaken and the central and eastern tropical pacific warm up, often leaving Australia with summer-like conditions in winter, including reduced rainfall and warmer temperatures.
Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) Acting Deputy Chief Jeremy Smith said wet conditions in the eastern half of Tasmania in past years had driven extraordinary growth in some of the state's highest bushfire risk areas, making an El Nino a frightening prospect.
"In Tasmania, the effect of below average rainfall during the winter period may result in an earlier start to the fire season in spring," Mr Smith said.
"Abundant fuel growth from successive wet, La Nina years, coupled with below average forecast rainfall, may result in above normal fire potential in some areas during the spring period, this could extend into summer should an El Nino pattern establish."
The Bureau said on Tuesday, June 6, that the chance of an El Nino was "roughly three times the normal".
Mr Smith said TFS continues to monitor conditions and act with its Fuel Reduction Program alongside Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service.
The program undertakes bushfire risk treatments across both public and private land and focuses on areas that pose the greatest risk of bushfire.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said Australians needed to be "alerted" to the chance of an El Nino event because of its potential effects.
"El Nino typically increases the chance of a drier than average winter and spring in eastern Australia," Mr Pollock said.
"[It] typically means a warmer and drier winter and spring for much of Australia's south-east, including Launceston, without much change in rainfall and temperature patterns across western Tasmania.
"That can mean the potential for widespread drought, frost risk, heat waves and bushfire weather in the south of the country."
The significant impacts that El Nino and its sister event, La Nia, can have across Australia make forecasts extremely important for agriculture, businesses and communities.
Senior analyst at Aon and adjunct fellow at the Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW, Dr Tom Mortlock said the historical record shows that bushfire events are more likely during periods of El Nino.
"The concern now is that - with the long absence of El Nino and back to back La Nias - the landscape is preconditioned for bushfire with significant fuel growth occurring," Dr Mortlock said.
"If the forecasts are correct, it would be the first time in eight years since an El Nino event was last experienced in Australia."
The Bureau's latest long-range forecasts also show a drier than average June to August is likely for virtually all of Australia.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
