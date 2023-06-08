NTFAW representative squads announced for Women's All-Star Series

There is plenty of anticipation ahead of NTFAW's senior and under-20 representative matches on Monday at North Hobart Oval for the Women's All-Star Series.
With the final teams announced on Thursday night in a jumper presentation, which also included naming of captains Jennifer Guy and Dearne Taylor (senior), and Lydia Holz (under-20), the players will now prepare for their respective matches against SFL.
Guy, who plies her trade for Old Launcestonians, was forced to watch as a coach last season following an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but will be putting on the jumper this time around.
"I'm really excited to be actually out on the field with the girls this year, I think it's a great opportunity and I'm really looking forward to it," she said.
Guy reflected on her long road to recovery, admitting it was frustrating not to be able to chuck the boots on in 2022, but she did believe there were benefits to her time as a coach.
"It gives you a very different outlook being stuck on the sidelines, I think I've probably learned a lot and there's a lot more than I can take into my game now," she said.
Named in OLs' best in three out of her four games, Guy said she was feeling confident about her standard, but was more excited about how the team were gelling.
"We've got a great bunch of girls and I think everyone's just excited to be there and it's a really good vibe amongst the team," she said.
"We're all keen to play that team-first footy and just get around each other."
The day will be a new experience for coach Ash Smith who will be mentoring a representative squad for the first time.
The former Launceston women's mentor said his love of coaching but desire to step away from doing it full-time made the job a perfect fit.
"I'm really happy with the squad we've got going in for Monday," he said. "We spoke early days about uniting as a team, we're not going to improve a lot over the five or six weeks we've got together, so it was about uniting and gelling and working hard for each other to get the result.
"The tri-series is a fantastic opportunity for the girls to put their best foot forward and show their skills and their talent with the ultimate goal a chance to play in the Tasmanian team."
The first game to be played on Monday will be between the under-20 teams.
Hillwood on-baller Taylah Leonard - who has been named in the best five times for the Sharks already this season - was keen to prove last year's selectors wrong.
"I was quite devastated last year that I didn't make it, but I decided to start running a little bit more trying to get a little bit fitter, work up on my skills and just try and make myself an overall better player," she said.
The match will be a showcase of the future of women's football, according to under-20 assistant coach Sophie Townsend, who has been thrilled by the skills put on show by the North's next generation.
"The under-20s game is a real eye-opener for the future, this is our crop coming through now," she said.
"Hopefully the AFL and the VFL teams will look at our youth coming through, it's a really exciting time for these young girls, what an opportunity to not only put on the North guernsey but also open yourself up for the future."
While Smith agreed the same applied for the senior team, he was more concentrated on the side's upcoming fixtures.
"It's still a game of footy that you've got to win and you're not going to win by being an individual, you're going to win by being the best team," he said.
"I've spoken to the girls already about how they will look good on the field if they're doing the team thing."
The Women All-Stars Series under-20s match kicks off at 11am on Monday, before the seniors get going at 1pm.
The seniors will also take on the North-West the following week on Saturday, June 17, at Invermay Park.
Seniors:
Under-20s:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
