I have done my time late at night, at the dining room table wondering how on earth I can pay the bills and the credit card.
The truth overtakes you ruthlessly, as the good old days of living on credit comes to a halt, and the Minimum Payment Due becomes a demand.
You could sell stuff, but stuff worth selling means your wealth diminishes and you're back where you started, renting.
So a customary read of the latest state budget unearths a government late at night at the dining room table, wondering how on earth this is going to stack up.
Of course everything is rosy by the time the spin-doctors are finished with the speech.
Credit rating is okay, a surplus is just around the corner and once again record capital works expenditure will drive the economy.
"This is a carefully considered Budget that deals with real economic headwinds and prepares Tasmania for the future. It is a Budget that builds on our strong track record of carefully managing taxpayers' money..."
I've read that paragraph in just about every Tasmanian budget speech since 1980.
I don't doubt Treasurer Michael Ferguson, as a former maths teacher, got along famously with Treasury officials from the first meet-and-greet.
But no amount of maths or economics literacy is going to turn it around for Tasmania.
No single Tasmanian budget will turn the tide.
It is hardly a "Tasmanian budget", given that 65 per cent of the income is from Canberra, based on decisions made nationally.
In fact most decisions affecting Tasmanians were surrendered to the tyranny of ministerial councils years ago, where states become subordinate to decisions taken by meetings of ministers from all states and territories.
The same structural tyranny dominates state budget outcomes, where things like the cost to the budget of government debt, and superannuation costs that departments and agencies have to meet each year, is currently more than $500 million a year and will reach more than $700 million a year by 2026.
That means, the costs of debt interest and annual superannuation contributions by departments required each year, is equivalent to about 20 new schools or scores of medical centres.
That's because many thousands of public servants historically got a gold plated superannuation deal, while successive governments kept spending more than they earned and had to borrow to fund annual deficits.
In fact employee costs in the public sector such as salaries, leave payments and superannuation will exceed $4 billion this financial year or almost half of all expenditure.
Don't get me wrong, a healthy public sector is needed to meet our demand for services such as health, education and law and order, but can we afford it?
For instance, in 1999 the Bacon government closed off the generous public sector superannuation scheme to new entrants, so that all new public servants and politicians had to find their own private super fund and only get the national superannuation guarantee, funded by employers.
But, get this, the liability is a monster, currently worth $7.6 billion, and even though the scheme was closed 24 years ago, it will cost departments almost $500 million a year by 2033.
Treasury reckons this monster won't be tamed until 2084.
State government net debt is $3.5 billion but Treasury predicts the debt will grow to $5.6 billion by 2027.
I am sure our Treasurer sits at the dining room table late at night and despairs, and hopes the media and opposition parties don't get past the soothing prose in the budget speech.
The international credit rating agencies think we're doing okay but they're running an accountant's eye over the books.
They're not placing a value on what can't be done because structurally the budget is in a straight jacket.
When two thirds of the budget revenue is from Canberra; when our GST share is nose diving because of a deal Scott Morrison did with Western Australia, and when our liabilities roam the state like an untethered Godzilla, just what room does Ferguson have to move?
The problem is size.
We're just too small.
We need Bass Strait subsidies and we need big grants from Canberra just to pay the recurrent bills each year.
Victoria and NSW have bigger debt than Tasmania per head of population but they also have huge economies that bail out even the most incompetent treasurer.
Western Australia and Queensland have vast mineral resources while South Australia built the last fleet of submarines and will enjoy thousands of new jobs with the construction of the nuclear powered subs.
Tasmania has the CSIRO and Antarctic Division, based in the south, where the new footy stadium will be built.
We have no defence infrastructure like other states and our economy barely registers on the stock market.
No wonder the state budget is a blunt instrument.
No wonder the dining room table in the Ferguson household is a place of probable angst.
