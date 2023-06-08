June 9 to June 12
The much anticipated annual Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival returns next weekend, featuring a few returning favourite events. The festival kicks off with the 11th annual exhibition opening gala on June 9, starting festivities with a smoking ceremony. The gala night opening comprises of various art competitions including the $20,000 major art prize, the Tasmania shop local art prize which offers a $2,000 first prize, and a youth art prize. While Saturday will feature the return of the Dawn Dash and Splash at Binalong Bay. An arts trail will be open over the long weekend. More information on the festival and a full lineup of festivities can be found online at the Bay of Fire Winter Festival's website.
June 10
Arts Deloraine will be bringing a vibrant and entertaining celebration to brighten a long, dark and cold winter's night for WinterFire23. It will be a dynamic and multifaceted event showcasing a range of local artistic disciplines, including music, theatre, fire performances, spinning and installation art. The family-friendly event will provide something for all ages. It will be hosted at Deloraine Showground with gates opening at 4pm. Tickets available online at Trybooking.
June 11
Sunday's Launceston Running Festival will be a testament to effort, endurance, discipline and fun. There will be four distances on Sunday: A half-marathon, 10 kilometres, 5km and one mile. The event will boast elite runners and former winners of James Hansen and Ellie Pashley, however people of all fitness levels and abilities are being to participate.
June 12
The King's Birthday will be celebrated in style with the annual British Classics Launceston at the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania. Specialised British cars and motorcycles from across the state will be on show. Food and drink will be available. All the action starts from 10am and finishes at 2pm.
June 15
The Roald Dahl classic will come off the pages and into life with a live stage production. The gruesome twosome, The Twits, are ready to delight and disgust in equal measure. Full of trickery and wickedly-funny pranks, Roald Dahl's adored classic encourages us to treat others with love and care and proves that if you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams. Theatre North will be hosting two shows at 11am and 6pm and tickets are available online.
June 17
St Celilia Production's Winter Strings Concert will be showcasing many of Tasmania's finest young musicians. The St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra, well-known for their versatility, will be performing a wide variety of music, from chamber works by Holst and Vivaldi, to songs from musicals such as Pocahontas and Hercules, as well as popular contemporary music from the likes of Ed Sheeran. Two session will be held at the City Baptist Church on Frederick Street, at 2pm and 5pm.
June 18
Moira McAlister will be dazzling the Launceston Historical Society talk for June. She will tell the story of her great-great-grandfather Dr Barry Cotter who was the first doctor in Melbourne. His was an interesting story, full of adventure and surprises and well documented in newspapers and public records. The event will run from 2pm at the meeting room of Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk.
