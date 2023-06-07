Unfinished business.
They're the words star import Milton Doyle used upon re-signing for a further two years with the Tasmania JackJumpers on Thursday.
It comes after months of speculation about whether Tassie would retain their talented shooting guard who will now be there until at least the end of the 2024/25 NBL season.
"I was going back and forward about it but I think I always knew I would be coming back," Doyle said.
"I just had to get some things in order, I've been in touch with everyone over there for a while just making sure everything's right for me to come back."
Doyle was the team's standout player last season, helping take the new franchise to their second consecutive play-offs.
He became the first JackJumpers player to be named in the All-NBL first team as well as being awarded the MVP.
Standing at 193 centimetres, he averaged 17 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Doyle said he enjoyed the JackJumpers' family-oriented environment and welcoming atmosphere.
"My family really loved it in Tasmania which is so important to me and I loved everything the JackJumpers are about and feel like we can really make a run for the championship next season," he said.
"I'm excited to see what the group can achieve. There's no other place I'd rather be than Tassie."
The JackJumpers lost last season's semi-final series 2-1 to New Zealand Breakers.
Doyle starred in game two with 23 points and five assists.
He felt they could have played in the last season's championship series if they had a better run with injuries.
"We had a couple of injuries with guys banged up during our play-off run," he said.
"And we fell a little short but it shows what we were capable of."
JackJumpers co-chief executive officer Jorrick Chivers said the club was thrilled.
"His versatility and ability to drive our systems have been invaluable but more importantly he really upholds our humble and hungry values both on and off the court," he said.
"Following the end of his season in Turkey, we reopened the conversations with Milton and his management and family. To be honest it was very straight forward, Milton was really eager to return to Tasmania and we were really eager to have him.
"Longer term contracts are a bit unusual for imports in the NBL but we couldn't be more confident and happy to lock Milton in for the next two seasons."
Doyle previously played 10 NBA games with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2017-18 season when he was signed with the Long Island Nets NBA G League affiliate squad.
The 29-year-old just completed his season with Tofas Bursa in Turkey where he helped lead the team to the finals series in the Basketbol Super Ligi.
Doyle, his wife Keyara, and their children, will rejoin the JackJumpers ahead of pre-season in early August.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
