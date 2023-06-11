Tasmanians from all walks of life will take a winter dip in June to mark the Winter Solstice and raise money to support many struggling Tasmanians through the annual Loaves and Fishes Tasmania Solstice Splash.
Loaves and Fishes is the state's largest local emergency food provider who this year aim to raise $80,000 from two swims to help deliver safe, nutritious food for people feeling the cost of living pull.
Loaves and Fishes chief executive officer Andrew Hillier said while the swims were meant to be a fun community event, they were designed to produce some discomfort so participants could identify with those who are frequently cold and hungry.
"A record number of Tasmanians are going without food, sometimes for days, due to cost-of-living pressures," Mr Hillier said.
"Many of those who are finding themselves hungry and needing help for the first time in their lives have jobs, but simply can't keep pace with rising food, rent and mortgage costs."
This year's swims provide support for expanding food production from a new kitchen located at The Grace Centre in Rokeby which serves Southern Tasmania, together with the Devonport kitchen in the North, collectively producing 9000 meals per week for Tasmanians.
Mr Hillier said the swims came at a time of vital need for food relief agencies after the UTAS Tasmania Project Cost of Living Survey showed one in two Tasmanians were skipping meals, buying food on credit, and reducing or cutting out fresh fruit and vegetables due to budget pressures.
"Then there are those who are chronically disadvantaged, those relying on inadequate welfare payments, who suffer from sickness, have disabilities, and are homeless or sleeping rough," Mr Hillier said.
With their initial contribution of $50, splashers also gain sponsorship support to brave the icy Tasmanian waters for a three-minute Winter Solstice dip.
Participants will also receive a free hot drink and breakfast roll with prizes for the highest fundraisers, including an accommodation voucher, a Boot Camps Tasmania package, hampers and more.
Swimmers can register on the Loaves and Fishes website: www.lft.org.au/events.
The Solstice Splash commences 8am at Greens Beach on June 18.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
