The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Loaves and Fishes to host Solstice Splash mid-June

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated June 11 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul O'Rourke speaks at the Loaves and Fishes Solstice Splash at Greens Beach in 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Paul O'Rourke speaks at the Loaves and Fishes Solstice Splash at Greens Beach in 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Tasmanians from all walks of life will take a winter dip in June to mark the Winter Solstice and raise money to support many struggling Tasmanians through the annual Loaves and Fishes Tasmania Solstice Splash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.