The Tasmanian government is not actively considering placing feral deer on the invasive species list under the Biosecurity Act, a budget estimates hearing on Wednesday heard.
Greens Franklin MHA Rosalie Woodruff raised the issue saying the Invasive Species Council had listed the eradication of deer as a key priority.
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said she had met with the Invasive Species Council and was aware of their position.
"[We're] looking at a real balance here between our traditional hunter, who have deer as a traditional resource," Ms Palmer said.
She said hunting needed to be considered against deer entering peri-urban areas and the impact to farmers and landowners.
"This is such a complex area," Ms Palmer said.
Ms Woodruff claimed the hunting community was "about five very, very wealthy and influential landowners", which Ms Palmer rebuked.
The Minister said Tasmania's hunting community included hundreds of families and thousands of hunters.
In May, shooters in helicopters were used in the walls of Jerusalem National Park. The aerial cull killed 711 wild deer.
Earlier this week, the Tasmania Farmers and Graziers Association said more needed to be done to protect farmers from wildlife.
TFGA president Ian Sauer said Tasmanian farmers would be out of pocket $20 million a year without steps to manage wildlife.
One tool for farmers and landowners to protect crops, stock or infrastructure is property protection permits through the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania (NRE Tas).
This is such a complex area.- Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer
A NRE Tas spokesperson said 1616 permits were granted to protect landowners from economic damage in the 2022 calendar year.
"NRE Tas consulted with multiple stakeholders during the review of the Nature Conservation (Wildlife) Regulations in 2020," the spokesperson said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.