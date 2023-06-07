The long-running saga of Milton Doyle's future with the Tasmania JackJumpers appears to have been resolved.
Cable sports channel ESPN has reported that the 29-year-old American has signed a two-year deal to return to the state's NBL franchise.
The news will be warmly welcomed by Tasmanian basketball fans after Doyle's successful 2022-23 campaign when he led the team to a semi-finals appearance and was named in the All-NBL First Team.
Discussions with Doyle have been ongoing since the end of the last season with head coach Scott Roth frequently repeating the mantra that he was hopeful of the 193-centimetre shooting guard re-signing.
On a visit to Summerdale Primary School in March, Roth confirmed Doyle had been offered a new contract.
Doyle averaged 17.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists during a season when the JackJumpers recorded a 16-12 record and qualified for finals for the second year running.
Chicago-born Doyle, who was not selected when nominated for the 2017 NBA draft, has since been playing for Tofas in the Turkish league which concluded earlier this month.
Doyle has also played professionally in Italy and Spain during a well-travelled career.
He joins Will Magnay, Jack McVeigh, Anthony Drmic, Clint Steindl, Junior Madut, Jarred Bairstow and Fabian Krslovic as JackJumpers rostered players with Sean Macdonald, Walter Brown, Josh Tomasi and Tre Armstrong signed as development players.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
