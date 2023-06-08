A six-week program to create the next community champions has brought together an "A-team of amazing residents with amazing projects" in Launceston's northern suburbs.
The 16 new community champions who completed the Connected Communities education training program were recognised for their devotion to the region on Wednesday, June 7.
The program, coordinated by Healthy Tasmania, was open to residents living in the northern suburbs who wished to learn community development and project skills and was aimed at providing them with the ability to "make Tasmania a great place to live".
Managing director at Healthy Tasmania Lucy Burne worked with the eager and passionate group hoping to make a difference in their community.
Ms Burne said the program showed those in the northern suburbs who were already helping their community how to "up their game even further".
"A lot of that is not about teaching new things, but bringing what they already know to the forefront and providing them with some practical strategies about how to make things happen on the ground," Ms Burne said.
"What we talk about in this program speaks to the importance of connection in our communities.
"What this program is about is connecting people with the skills and the knowledge to make a change in their community."
READ MORE: Judge delays activating reserve juror
The program taught the group how to find a community need, how to find funding and how to develop and deliver a program - its role is to give participants the tools to create a better community for themselves.
Each of the 16 members came up with a project or event to work towards, an event like celebrating migrants and refugees or creating a community space like a "greenhouse growing people not plants" and programs supporting older people to connect.
Connected Communities has been run previously across the state over a number of years but this is the first time it has been organised in the north.
Community champion Susan Kenyi completed the program and said she had learnt so much from the program.
"It's been fantastic; everything I learned from it was useful for delivering projects in the community," Ms Kenyi said.
"I live in this area of the northern suburbs and I have a project idea now that I can push forward."
Connected Communities was supported by the City of Launceston, City Mission, the Northern Suburbs Community Centre and Ravenswood Starting Point Neighbourhood House.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.