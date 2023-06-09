The principle of open justice is essential for the Australian legal system. Justice Robert Pearce summarised the principle in 2014, which is linked to the publication of judicial proceedings. "There is a general rule that the administration of justice must be open to full public scrutiny and comment," he said. Nevertheless, journalists must be cautious about the content we publish, ensuring that it does not unduly influence public opinion or potentially influence the jury. That's why sometimes, after a trial, facts come out that we did not report. It isn't that we decided to leave them out to be unfair. That also explains suppression orders.