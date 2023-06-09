The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: Why we take reporting the Shane Barker murder trial seriously

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated June 10 2023 - 9:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noelene June Jordan, 68, and Cedric Harper Jordan, 71 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker. Picture Paul Scambler.
Noelene June Jordan, 68, and Cedric Harper Jordan, 71 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker. Picture Paul Scambler.

Covering murder trials is a serious responsibility for journalists and newspapers, as it involves reporting on a highly sensitive and legally significant event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.