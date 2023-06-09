Covering murder trials is a serious responsibility for journalists and newspapers, as it involves reporting on a highly sensitive and legally significant event.
The Examiner has covered many murder trials over the years, the most recent being the trial of Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, who have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker on August 2, 2009. Our readers have told us they are intensely interested in this case and its outcome. I have had a few letters asking us questions about our coverage, so I thought I'd address them.
In Australia, there are several considerations that journalists and newspapers need to consider when reporting on murder trials. Firstly, we must adhere to the presumption of innocence.
The principle of "innocent until proven guilty" is fundamental in Australia. Journalists must respect this principle and avoid making prejudicial statements or assumptions about the accused before a verdict is reached. That is why we clearly state in every article the accused in the Barker case have pled not guilty. Providing a fair and unbiased account of the trial proceedings is crucial. That's why we try to give defence and prosecution arguments reasonable column space in each article.
The principle of open justice is essential for the Australian legal system. Justice Robert Pearce summarised the principle in 2014, which is linked to the publication of judicial proceedings. "There is a general rule that the administration of justice must be open to full public scrutiny and comment," he said. Nevertheless, journalists must be cautious about the content we publish, ensuring that it does not unduly influence public opinion or potentially influence the jury. That's why sometimes, after a trial, facts come out that we did not report. It isn't that we decided to leave them out to be unfair. That also explains suppression orders.
In some cases, courts may issue suppression orders, also known as gag orders, to restrict the publication of certain details or evidence related to a murder trial. Journalists must be aware of any such orders and comply with them to avoid legal consequences. The court may impose reporting restrictions on aspects of the trial, such as the victim's identity or the accused or any evidence that could be prejudicial. In the Barker trial, no such order is in place, so we can name the accused.
We also have ethical considerations. In the Examiner newsroom, we are firm on ethics. Our journalists always ponder the potential impact of their reporting on the families of the victim and the accused. Sensationalism, graphic details, or insensitive reporting can cause distress and harm to those involved. Balancing the public's right to know with ethical reporting is crucial. I think we get that balance right. I see no reason to sensationalise a murder trial when most of the time, the evidence presented is sensational enough on its own.
Our journalists always strive for accuracy in our reporting, ensuring that the facts presented are reliable and verified. By considering these factors, we can fulfil our duty to inform the public while respecting the legal processes and the rights of those involved in murder trials.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
