TasTAFE is appealing a legal decision requiring it to pay new staff the same as the workers who transitioned to the organisation from the state service after a restructure last year.
In a Wednesday hearing of a Legislative Council budget estimates committee, TasTAFE chief executive officer Grant Dreher said his organisation has appealed the decision of the Fair Work Commission in March.
Under that decision, which followed applications from two separate unions, future staff of TasTAFE will work the same hours and receive the same wages and leave conditions as existing former state service staff.
Mr Dreher said the Australian Education Union and the Australian Workers' Union had misconstrued the conditions that would apply to new teachers.
"We would contend that our [new] teachers are not being paid less [than staff who transitioned], we believe they are being paid more annually than people who transitioned on the copied state instrument," he told the committee.
"We chose to make a recommendation to appeal the Fair Work Commission decision because we think the Fair Work decision was incorrect."
An appeal hearing has already been heard and the parties are awaiting a decision, he said.
He said the changes brought in under the restructure of TasTAFE allowed the organisation to pay teachers higher wages.
"There are seven classifications for teachers and it's the level you enter at that determines your pay ... we don't bring teachers in at the entry-level hourly rate anymore," he said.
"Most people come in at two or three or above, so that ensures they are getting a higher salary than they did prior to the changes."
TasTAFE became a government business on July 1, 2022 following controversial government reform.
As part of that change, existing staff retained their current wages, annual leave and break times, with their current teaching staff awards and industrial agreements transferred to the new business.
New staff were not included in those transferred award agreements, however.
Skills and Training Minister Felix Ellis said new teachers were now being paid more, not less, under that new system.
But Labor Rumney MLC Sarah Lovell asked whether this was because of higher salaries or because teachers were working longer hours.
"If they have to work more to get more pay, then that doesn't mean they are not worse off," she said.
She also asked Mr Ellis to confirm that TAFE employees in the future would not be paid less than current pay for the same number of hours worked.
Mr Ellis refused to confirm that, saying there was a bargaining process that would be worked through and that the government wanted to pay teachers competitive wages.
The pay dispute at TasTAFE comes amid a difficult period for the training provider.
TasTAFE has been forced to cancel dozens of courses due to a teacher shortage and some employers have instead opted to send apprentices to mainland trainers instead.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.