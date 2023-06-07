Last chance warning for woman

A woman with a "staggering run of suspended sentences" is on her last chance, a Launceston magistrate said in sentencing.
Georgia May Smith, 22, of Ravenswood, pleaded guilty to several counts of shoplifting in a short spree from February 23 to February 18 2023.
Despite breaching a 10-week suspended jail sentence, Ms Smith was given a last chance by Magistrate Simon Brown.
"If you don't take the chance I have given you this time, I will not be able to look at anything other than activation of the suspended sentence in the future," he said.
"This will be your last chance."
The court heard that as an 18-year-old, Smith received a five-month suspended jail sentence in 2020 for an aggravated robbery.
On that occasion, she received a stark warning from Justice Michael Brett.
"Your problem is unfortunately common among young people, and that is the taking and addiction to methylamphetamine," he said.
"You should do everything you can to stay away from that drug.
"Because I can assure you that the only consequence will be pain and destruction of your life.
"In some ways, you are lucky in that you have only been involved with drugs for a year.
"Things will get much worse if you continue using methylamphetamine."
The court heard that she also received an 18-week suspended sentence and then a ten-week suspended sentence in the past couple of years.
Defence counsel Hannah Goss said Smith had moved out of home at 17 years old and began associating with drug users, which resulted in criminal activity. She had spent some time Couchsurfing.
Ms Goss sought that Smith be assessed for a home detention order.
Mr Brown declined to look at home detention and instead added a further six-week suspended sentence, making a total of sixteen weeks, and extended the period to April 2024.
"It is recognised that the suspended sentence has started to do its work, and the most recent offending is less concerning than for other offences," Mr Brown said.
She will face a sentence for stealing a $330 jacket from Macpac on June 28, 2023, and a hearing on driving charges in November.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
