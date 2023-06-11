The Examiner
Reflections on English Premier League football season

By Rob Shaw
Updated June 12 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:30am
Manchester City's 58-goal striker Erling Haaland indicates the trajectory of his bank balance. Picture Twitter
Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard have firmly settled the argument that great players don't always make great managers, Erling Haaland has single-handedly ruined every Fantasy Premier League competition and to say Son Heung-min is a shadow of his former league-top-scoring self would be insulting to shadows.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

