'Mini Woolies' launches at Northern Support School

By Declan Durrant
June 8 2023 - 4:30am
Northern Support School student Ryan Clayton participating in the school's new Mini Woolie. Photo by Rod Thompson
A new small-scale mimic supermarket is providing a hands-on learning experience behind the register to students with disabilities in Launceston.

