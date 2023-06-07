Two Northern football premiers were crowned in the Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools competitions on Wednesday.
Scotch Oakburn took out the girls' firsts competition, while St Patrick's College were victorious in the senior boys' seconds.
Playing on their home oval, Scotch Oakburn took on St Patrick's in the girls' grand final, coming away 5.5 (35) to 3.7 (25) winners.
Scotch had been the dominant team throughout the four-team roster, having only conceded 63 points despite St Pat's getting within one point of them last time they met.
Meg Dennis was the only player to kick multiple goals in the grand final as teammate Amelia Carter was named the victors' best.
She was joined by Ella Nast, Daisy Willows, Ebony Rainbow and Lucy Dennis, while the best players for St Pat's were Lucy Williams, Keeley Morrison, Charlotte Nation, Shae Nichols and Shelby Steward.
Scotch Oakburn's victory means they will play in the statewide grand final on Tuesday at Campbell Town.
In the senior boys' seconds, St Patrick's College defeated Launceston Grammar by 31 points - 6.10 (46) to 1.9 (15)
Having won by 124 and 137 points during the home-and-away season, it was a much tighter contest on Wednesday as both sides struggled for accuracy.
Ethan Arnott's two goals proved crucial in the win, with Oliver Clark kicking Grammar's sole goal.
The competition has previously been run as a statewide one but was switched to a regional-based model this season, with the win qualifying St Pat's for the state final next weekend.
That will be played on Saturday, alongside the senior firsts final, with venues and times yet to be confirmed.
The win marked a good day for the St Pat's boys' teams as their firsts also defeated Launceston Grammar 14.15 (99) to 1.6 (12) in the statewide semi-final.
They now host the winner of Hutchins and Scotch Oakburn on Saturday, June 17, at St Patrick's College.
Girls 1sts Northern grand final
Scotch Oakburn 5.5 (35) defeated St Patrick's 3.7 (25)
Goalkickers
Scotch: Meg Dennis 2, Ella Nast, Daisy Willows, Kate Atherton 1 each
St Pat's: Aya Cottam, Rahni Milne, Charlotte Nation 1 each
Senior 2nds Northern grand final
St Patrick's College 6.10.46 defeated Launceston Grammar 1.9.15
Goalkickers
St Pat's: E.Arnott 2, H.Bergman, X.Barker, H.Bateman & T.Morrison 1 each
Grammar: O.Clark 1
Senior 1sts statewide semi-final
St Patrick's College 14.15 (99) defeated Launceston Grammar 1.6 (12)
