Greens leader Cassy O'Connor has hit out at the state's water pricing during a budget estimates hearing on Wednesday afternoon, saying Tasmania had the "cheapest in the country".
Ms O'Connor used Van Dairy as an example, saying for more than 21 billion litres of water the company paid about $6000 a year.
She claimed in other states for the same use would be $172,000 in Victoria, $132,000 in South Australia, $96,000 in Queensland and $68,000 in New South Wales.
She asked what steps the government was taking to stop a system which "effectively gives away some of the best water in the country".
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said there was a "huge amount of work" being done in the space.
Ms Palmer said there were numerous actions in the rural water strategy to deliver better water management outcomes that were likely to inform any review of water licence fees that could be undertaken.
Additionally, she said the national water policy reform agenda and the national water initiative may also have implications for the broader water pricing policy framework.
She confirmed there had been three public reviews of water license fees since the current structure was implemented, in 2003, 2005 and 2020.
Ms O'Connor pressed the government minister and said she was "surprised" there wasn't a commitment to cost recovery for water usage at the "cheapest rates in the country".
She said the Tasmanian taxpayers were subsidising a licencing system in favour of multinational corporations such as Van Dairy, labelling it "scandalous" when compared with interstate charges.
Ms Palmer said progress was being made on the rural water use strategy.
Department of Primary Industries and Water deputy secretary Deidre Wilson said whenever a review of fees and charges was undertaken it was done so in accordance with the treasury guidelines.
She said when the assessment was undertaken, costs associated with the service was considered along with there being a public good, saying those factors were considered in the last review.
Molly Appleton
