A ghostly performance will hit the stage of Launceston theatre production company IO Performance in July, offering the audience an intimate, immersive experience.
Director and IO Performance Co-founder Chris Jackson said the play was well known for its effect on audiences.
"Much of that comes from the fact that it's two actors on what seems an almost bare stage, and they conjure this magnificent ghost story from one of the characters' pasts," Mr Jackson said.
"For an actor and even a director, it's essentially the essence of what theatre is, which is good storytelling."
He said special effects were a significant part of the production, which were quite ahead of its time when the play was written in the 1980s.
"The play itself is quite famous for its use of soundscape and immersive experience for the audience," Mr Jackson said.
"We're quite used to those kinds of experiences in theatre now with contemporary plays that really lean into it, but this was written in the late 80s.
"The technical elements are actually conjuring those images and landscapes that we're visiting without highly detailed scenes except a few chairs or a table...all of those sorts of basic objects are turned into these kinds of environments that we visit the story."
He said for their production, they wanted to lean into the immersive soundscape experience even further.
"The audience will arrive and each have their own set of headphones; they'll be able to hear the soundscapes and be transported," Mr Jackson said.
"It's for two reasons, it allows the soundscape to surround you fully, but it also isolates the audience members even though they're sitting as a collective."
The play is the second production from IO Performance's theme of noir, which Mr Jackson said gave a lot to unpack underneath the surface.
"If you look at noir in a cinematic or photographic sense, it's a very complex way of approaching the task," Mr Jackson said.
"You have to distil it down to a really essential image...a lot of noirs in cinema and photography is about highlighting a certain gesture, moment, expression on a face or a shadow on a wall."
Actor in The Woman in Black, Michael Edgar, said the plot needed to have some mystery to it to take the audience to the very end.
"It's full of surprises, and it's one of those things where the information is stripped out little by little," Mr Edgar said.
Tickets for The Woman in Black are on sale now through IO Performance's website and will hit the stage from July 5 to 15.
