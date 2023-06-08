The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Horror play The Woman in Black lands at IO Performance in July

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Jackson and Michael Edgar at rehearsals for IO Performance's new show the Woman In Black. Picture by Paul Scambler
Chris Jackson and Michael Edgar at rehearsals for IO Performance's new show the Woman In Black. Picture by Paul Scambler

A ghostly performance will hit the stage of Launceston theatre production company IO Performance in July, offering the audience an intimate, immersive experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.