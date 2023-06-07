Local Government Minister Nic Street says it is unlikely council services will become more centralised as part of future broadbased local government sector reform.
At a budget estimates hearing on Wednesday, Greens local government spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff said the Australian Services Union had raised concern about the future of the council workforce in Tasmania and the potential for centralisation of services - or the removal of jobs in regional areas.
Mr Street said he was aware of the uncertainty amongst the sector's workforce.
"That uncertainty unfortunately is a result of being as collaborative as we possibly can in terms of being open and asking the for the sector's feedback as well," he said.
Mr Street said a reading of the Local Government Board's five priority principles as part of its review of the sector indicated centralised services would not be the way forward due to the state's decentralised population.
"We're going to have regional and rural councils and we're going to have urban councils still and the service delivery is not going to be the same across every council," he said.
The board's final recommendations on the pathway for reform are to be delivered to the minister on October 31.
Mr Street said compulsory council elections last year yielded a voter return of 84.8 per cent of electors.
He said there were 120,695 more votes cast this election, compared to the 2018 elections when voting was not compulsory.
Mr Street said a review of local government election arrangements was underway, with a focus on improved vote counting processes, a statewide caretaker policy during the campaign period and improvements to campaign and advertising policies.
He said a discussion paper, as part of the review, would be released later this year.
