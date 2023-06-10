The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Women's Legal Service Tas breaks new ground with 2023 conference

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
June 10 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WLST chief executive Yvette Cehtal and RSPCA Tasmania volunteer coordinator Bridie Slattery ahead the Safe Equal Respected Conference to be held in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
WLST chief executive Yvette Cehtal and RSPCA Tasmania volunteer coordinator Bridie Slattery ahead the Safe Equal Respected Conference to be held in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

A conference will provide a Tasmanian perspective on family violence and sexual harassment, focusing on the workplace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.