A conference will provide a Tasmanian perspective on family violence and sexual harassment, focusing on the workplace.
The Women's Legal Service Tasmania (WLST) is hosting the Safe Equal Respected Conference across four days from June 13 at the Launceston Conference Centre.
It's very rarely that we actually showcase what we're doing and what we're trying in Tasmania.- WLST chief executive Yvette Cehtal
WLST chief executive Yvette Cehtal said the conference would be the first one with a focus on family violence in the state ran by Tasmanian organisations.
"It's very rarely that we actually showcase what we're doing and what we're trying in Tasmania," Ms Cehtal said.
"I think there's some really great stuff that we're doing.
"So we want to be able to challenge what people are doing and to think about 'is that the best way that we could do it?'. And to be able to ask questions in a respectful way, but to really have a look at what's actually happening and what's working well.
"I think it is important to talk about that."
She said programs and services worked differently in Tasmania because of the state's size, the overlap with services and difference in the scale of economy compared to interstate.
The diversity of voices on offer at the conference, Ms Cehtal said was "unusual".
"I also think there's a real strength in that, because we all learn different things differently from different people and we've really tried to cast the net as broadly as possible," Ms Cehtal said.
... talking about what are the community attitudes that are driving the inequality in our communities.- WLST chief executive Yvette Cehtal
One panelist is Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety chief executive Padma Raman. Andres recently released a community attitude survey that "goes to the heart of what this conference is about".
"Because it's talking about what are the community attitudes that are driving the inequality in our communities," Ms Cehtal said.
She said the conference aimed to have a broader cultural conversation about what can be done differently, both professionally and personally.
The RSPCA's Petbarn Foundation Safe Beds Program will be one of the presenters at the conference.
The initiative first began as a means to assist those fleeing domestic violence by offering emergency boarding for pets.
RSPCA Tasmania volunteer coordinator Bridie Slattery said the program worked closely with support workers as another service that's provided to the client.
"Since we started about two years ago, it has extended to assist in those who are mental or physical in-patients, and also homelessness as well.
"Which work in with the program, those victim/survivors usually fall into those categories throughout the process as well."
Victim/survivors are able to have a two week contract to board their pet. Miss Slattery said the time offered the chance to determine the type of care that the RSPCA could provide the animals.
She said the program primarily dealt with dogs and cats, but it had also accepted guinea pigs, birds and rabbits.
... that will always be our main goal; to deliver that to the victim/survivors.- RSPCA Tasmania volunteer coordinator Bridie Slattery
Miss Slattery said the conference was an opportunity to communicate with those involved in other sectors.
"Whether we have conversations with support or caseworkers to kind of explain the support that we need from them to be able to run the program smoothly," Miss Slattery said.
"Then to victim/survivors that may be there, to hear their stories and what they need the program to be as well. That's how [the program] started and that will always be our main goal; to deliver that to the victim/survivors."
The first three days of the conference will focus on family violence, while the final day will cover sexual harassment and will include keynote speaker, Walkey Award winning journalist Tracey Spicer AM.
Tickets can be purchased online at womenslegaltas.org.au/conference
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.