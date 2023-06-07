Tasmania's premier Summer food and drink festival Festivale announced applications for stallholders were open as of this week.
Chairman David Dunn said after a sellout event in February, they were excited to once again bring an incredible array of food and beverage stallholders together along with a stellar entertainment lineup.
"We had about 65 stallholders for 2023 and our aim is to take it up to 70 with that increase being predominantly food," Mr Dunn said.
"A number of them contacted us in the early days after Festivale had finished and that was very positive; some have already submitted applications and we've only been open since Monday."
He said last years success in part due to the layout and a good mix of food and beverage holders around the park.
"We're really keen to keep that going, people don't have the same stall year after year so we'll do some rotating around," he said.
"The other thing that worked really well is because the food stallholders have small servings or tasting plates, people can try things that they may not want to buy a full size meal of."
Mr Dunn said negotiations were underway to secure next year's entertainment.
"We'll have our lineup and our tickets all go on sale with all the announcements made on September 1," Mr Dunn said.
"We've got a little bit of time up our sleeve but we're certainly well underway with the planning."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
