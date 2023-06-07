Riverside Primary, along with several Tasmanian schools, played host to the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives Milton Dick MP over the past week as part of the Parliament in Schools program.
The program aimed to teach students about democracy and the Australian Parliament, as well as hear from the Speaker and their local members on what a typical day in government looked like.
Mr Dick said the program was about empowering kids and ensuring they understood more about civics, education and democracy in Australia.
"Since I've been in Tasmania this week, I've been blown away by the local kids understanding some of the local issues but also really caring about some of the big national issues," Mr Dick said.
"Civics education is my top priority as Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Tasmanian schools have been a real highlight so far, particularly visiting kids that probably wouldn't get the chance to go to Canberra normally and have that Parliament experience."
Riverside Primary participated in a serious voting matter led by Mr Dick-whether or not pineapple belonged on pizza.
It came down to a 50/50 tie, where Riverside Primary student Leyla O'Neil who played the part of Speaker, cast the deciding vote and voted the fruit did not belong on pizza.
Leyla said the experience was fun, and she enjoyed playing the role of the Speaker.
"I was kind of nervous for some reason, even though it's just my school," she said.
"I didn't know much about the parliament and what the speaker did before today."
Mr Dick said he felt more people were becoming cynical about politics and could see politicians as remote.
"This program is about turbocharging the knowledge and understanding young people so that when they go on to make decisions and potentially end up running for public office, or even running our country, they have a really firm understanding of how our democracy works, and how our parliament works as well," Mr Dick said.
"My school didn't have the opportunity of going to Canberra; only two per cent of school kids actually get to go to Canberra in Australia.
"I want to change that, and I want to see every school in Australia running a civics and parliamentary program because the kids are our future."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
