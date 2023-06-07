Minerals exploration in the state is at a record high, with $44.5 million spent in the 12 months to the end of March 2023, according to new figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Appearing before a budget estimates committee in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, Resources Minister Felix Ellis said the spend was up 93 per cent on the previous corresponding 12 months.
He said drilling was booming thanks to renewed focus by miners on critical future-facing minerals found in Tasmania.
"We know the world will need the key and critical minerals that Tasmania has to help power the global shift to renewable energy and to support defence manufacturing," Mr Ellis said.
He also attributed the growth in drilling to the government's Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI), which gives cash to selected applicants to help fund exploration activities.
Mr Ellis told the committee that the latest round of EDGI was the first to add critical minerals to the list of criteria, meaning applicants targeting critical minerals were more likely to win grants under the program.
He also said that the government's critical minerals strategy would be published some time in the next year.
Mr Ellis said the COVID-19 pandemic had revealed weaknesses in global supply chains.
"We need to harden global supply chains and more production we have in Australia and in our alliances in these critical minerals, that's really important," he told the committee.
Mr Ellis said Tasmania's biggest opportunity in the critical minerals space was in the mining of tungsten, a metal used extensively in the defence sector.
"It is both extraordinarily hard and extraordinarily difficult to substitute for another mineral," he said, noting that Tasmania was the country's biggest producer of the metal.
Under the critical minerals strategy now being devised, Mr Ellis said the government would also be looking for ways the state could add value to the supply chain.
"We are looking at not only what happens when we mine the minerals and then sell them in their raw or concentrated form, but further downstream value-adding as well," he said.
Mr Ellis said one possible example was construction of a plant to produce ammonium paratungstate - a white crystalline salt made from tungsten ore and used as a precursor to many other tungsten products.
Such a plant would boost both Tasmania's economy and the economic security of the country and its allies, Mr Ellis said.
It could be supplied from production of the Dolphin mine on King Island.
"It would further bolster Australia's capability in that sense because 80 per cent of the world's tungsten is produced by China and very little is produced by the United States, for example, and in other parts of Australia as well," he said.
Mr Ellis said other critical minerals mined in Tasmania included - or could include - germanium and indium, used extensively in electronics.
Others were nickel, which is used in lithium batteries, and rare earth elements, which are used to produce super magnets found in electric vehicles and magnetic resonance imaging machines, among other high-tech applications.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.