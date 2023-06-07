Secrecy alleged over refusal to provide ED5 investigation data

A budget estimates committee experienced difficulty obtaining information regarding ED5 investigations against education department staff, raising concerns about a continued culture of department secrecy.
When asked for data regarding ED5 investigations, Education Minister Roger Jaensch initially refused to provide the information.
An ED5 investigation looks at potential breaches of the State Service Code of Conduct by an employee, which can include allegations of child safety against staff members.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor raised concern that the refusal could lead to a belief that the state and education department continued to foster a culture of secrecy and cover-up.
Mr Jaensch strongly refuted the claim and raised issues of procedural fairness.
He raised concern with possible damage to the reputation of education department staff who were the subject of such investigations.
He said the Government had increased transparency and accountability through the routine disclosure of information, with data relating to state servants suspended over allegations of child sexual abuse made publicly available.
"The level of detail in the routine disclosure was determined by the Department of Premier and Cabinet based on legal advice, it balances transparency and the need for procedural fairness," he said.
"Any release of finer details than what is already publicly available may have the potential to prejudice legal proceedings, which is why it is deeply disappointing the Opposition is playing politics with this."
Ms O'Connor argued that providing global data did not put anyone at risk.
While some data was put on notice, such as how many ED5 investigations resulted in terminations, it was revealed that 41 people are being investigated for ED5 and ED4 investigations and there has been 36 new investigations between April 2022 and March 2023.
Labor Bass MHA Michelle O'Byrne said she held concern for staff who were the subject of unnecessary ED5 investigations that were eventually dismissed.
But added that open transparency, and release of the data, was important.
"We need to normalise a process of inquiry...we need to get better."
Education department secretary Andrew Bullard said the education department recognised the importance of child safety.
He said up to 9000 teachers had completed training in this area.
The aim to instil confidence in students and staff to raise issues of inappropriate behaviours, and manage these issues when they arise, was important, he said.
Up to $26.1 million extra funding had been allocated in the budget for safeguarding positions in schools, which was funding that was meant for that specific purpose.
Labor education spokesman Josh Willie said Mr Jaensch should not have to be told to be open and transparent.
"During Budget Estimates, Minister Jaensch refused to answer how many state education department staff are being investigated for child abuse or inappropriate conduct. He further refused to provide global figures on these investigations," Mr Willie said.
"It was only when he was directed by the chair of the committee that he finally came clean...This deliberate attempt to hide data is deeply concerning."
Mr Jaensch said allegations of child sexual abuse are now immediately reported to police, and the state's routine disclosure demonstrated commitment to transparency and keeping children safe.
"The employee subject to the investigation is removed from the workplace straight away and the appropriate regulatory bodies including the Department of Justice for a Registration for Working With Vulnerable People (WWVP) check, are informed." he said.
"The person is unable to work in any situation where a Registration for WWVP check is required if that check is removed. To keep the Tasmanian community informed, the routine disclosure is updated when an employee is suspended from duty."
