The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Education department refused to provide ED5 data in estimates

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated June 7 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Secrecy alleged over refusal to provide ED5 investigation data
Secrecy alleged over refusal to provide ED5 investigation data

A budget estimates committee experienced difficulty obtaining information regarding ED5 investigations against education department staff, raising concerns about a continued culture of department secrecy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.