Speed cameras are for revenue raising

The common perception that speed cameras are used as revenue raisers has been confirmed, with the announcement in today's paper with the proud boast of how much money has been raised through their implementation.
No mention of how many deaths have been prevented, and on my observations of where they are placed, revenue is their main usage !
The public is being threatened instead of being rewarded for common sense behaviour on our roads !
Ian O'Neill, Westbury
Would any of the candidates support the appointment of a city architect? Launceston used to have one but these days a developer tells the planning department that their development proposal is iconic and can therefore exceed the planning scheme under the discretionary provisions. The planning department has a lot of work to do, a city architect can take the time to properly address discretionary applications and their implications. This election is an opportunity to ask candidates this and other questions before giving them your vote.
Victoria Wilkinson, Grindelwald
When is the RBA going to wake up to the true driving force behind the inflation rate, corporate profit! The RBA claims it's tying to reign in spending but in raising rates it's ensuring spending increases. The rise in interest rates has been used as an excuse to increase prices on groceries, household goods, power, rent mortgages etc etc and all of these areas are recording record profits yet the bank doesn't see that as the population trying to buy the same goods and services that were cheaper before the meteoric run of rate rise occurred.
If these big corporations are making record profits it's not through a sudden spending spree or a population influx of a couple of million people it's through profiteering and that's the bottom line. Banks are lending money borrowed from overseas institutions during the rate slump at extremely low rates and lending it out at the top end and gulping down profits. They may be paying better interest on savings but they are then lending them back out at high rates so no net loss to them.
Supermarkets are using it as an excuse to hike prices and are using many devious ways to do it like charging the same price for a recognised item only the amount inside the packet has been reduced by up to 30% and many other little tricks.
So the RBA has become a puppet to big business's profiteering.
Ken Terry, Bridport
WHAT a brilliant idea from Lance Carroll (The Examiner, June 2). A railcar or equivalent running from Longford to Launceston .
Could even do two trips a day. One leaving Longford about 7.30 and returning mid to late morning. This could take children and late start workers to the Launceston schools and businesses. That could then return late morning for those that wanted to shop then return to Launceston early afternoon for shoppers and return with children and workers. It would take vehicles off the road and alleviate a lot of parking problems in Launceston. Instead of spending millions on car parks, how about the council and state government try to do something like this.
Unfortunately, I mentioned the state government in that last sentence. State government and rail should not be used in the same sentence.
It is much the same as the North East Rail corridor. There is a major lack of vision on their part. We can only hope that the new government have people in it that has a vision like Mr. Carroll
Cyril Patmore, Poatina
A fantastic article in the Examiner (June 3) about your drive to raise much needed funds for Winter Relief for the vulnerable and unfortunate people. It breaks my heart to know that there are people living on the banks of our river in tents in this freezing cold. Previously I was able to assist and make a contribution of over $4000. Unfortunately health issues have rendered me bed bound and on an Old Age Pension and unable to contribute any more to assist you, however I try to assist City Mission by, from Bedside, using my contacts I providing Donated produce for a free Christmas Lunch for 140 unfortunates last year 2022, it raised my spirits and I felt good. I admire what the Examiner does and read it with interest on my subscribed digital Newspaper at 5am every morning.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.