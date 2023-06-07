Speed cameras are for revenue raising

A fantastic article in the Examiner (June 3) about your drive to raise much needed funds for Winter Relief for the vulnerable and unfortunate people. It breaks my heart to know that there are people living on the banks of our river in tents in this freezing cold. Previously I was able to assist and make a contribution of over $4000. Unfortunately health issues have rendered me bed bound and on an Old Age Pension and unable to contribute any more to assist you, however I try to assist City Mission by, from Bedside, using my contacts I providing Donated produce for a free Christmas Lunch for 140 unfortunates last year 2022, it raised my spirits and I felt good. I admire what the Examiner does and read it with interest on my subscribed digital Newspaper at 5am every morning.