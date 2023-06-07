Episode 7 of The Examiner's sportscast The Pressbox delves into football, soccer, netball, golf and athletics.
Josh Partridge reflects on Launceston's State League defeat of Clarence, looks ahead to the big Northern derby on Friday night and hears from coach Mitch Thorp about his 150th TSL game.
Rob Shaw discusses the entertaining rivalry of Tasmania's top two women's teams, South Hobart and Launceston United, who met in the league last week and will be reunited in the statewide cup final on Monday. United veteran Katie Hill also gives a revealing insight into how much women's soccer in Tasmania has changed during her 32 years as a player.
Ben Hann talks to Netball Tasmania chief executive Mitch Coulson about the proposed Super League team, looks at the Allies' performance in the under-18 national football championships and previews the NTFAW rep game against the SFL.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.