Adam Trinder looked on target to equal or better his best training performance when he teamed up with stable apprentice Erica Byrne Burke to win four of the first six races at Spreyton on Wednesday.
He had two pre-post favourites later in the day but they were unable to get the job done and he pulled up one win shy of his career-best five-win haul.
Trinder and Byrne Burke won open-age maidens with promising two-year-old fillies Cherokee Dancer and Kireina Marubrah, both raced by Wayne Roser.
They then teamed up to win the Benchmark 60 Handicap with Seydoux and Benchmark 72 Handicap with Sharma Rama.
Hayley McCarthy and Kelvin Sanderson both rode doubles at the trial midweek meeting and John Blacker prepared the last two winners.
Trinder admitted he had been pleasantly surprised by the form of Seydoux who is unbeaten in three Tasmanian starts.
"Rob Schaeche bought her at a tried horse auction and sent her down with the objective of trying to win a race for us so we've got a broodmare band," the trainer said.
"She is very well bred but she didn't create a big impression when she turned up and I thought he'd set me a task.
"She was just skin and bone effectively and I thought 'where am I going to hide this'.
"But she's starting to fill out her frame and has continued to improve - she is doing a good job."
Trinder said he'd also been a little surprised that Seydoux had won her past two starts beyond 1000m.
"She's not perfect in her breathing, hence I ran her over 1000m first-up, and I did question her at 1200m," the trainer said.
"But in her two (1150m) runs she's been nice and strong to the line."
Hayley McCarthy's double included her first win for partner Dylan Clark since returning to the saddle just over six months ago.
The Clark-trained Square Donut continued his love affair with the synthetic track in the Benchmark 60 Handicap.
He has recorded all three of his Tasmanian wins at Spreyton after winning his maiden at Echuca in May 2020.
"This is the first time I've ridden him in a race and my first win for Dylan since I've been back," McCarthy said.
The jockey was sidelined for more than four years after breaking the talus bone in her foot in a fall at the Longford training track.
Square Donut proved a little difficult in the mounting yard but settled nicely just off the pace in the 1350m race and finished strongly.
"He was a bit silly in the yard but once he got out on the track he was good," McCarthy said,
McCarthy completed her double on former Queenslander Hey Big Splenda for Stowport trainer Kelvin Hamilton.
John Blacker will look towards better races with Alpine Blast after the four-year-old took his stake-earnings to almost $160,000 with an easy win in the Benchmark 68 Handicap.
"I'm thinking that down the track he will make an ideal Longford and Devonport Cup horse," Blacker said.
"I doubt that he's up to weight-for-age but in a handicap like the Devonport Cup he could get in with 55kg depending on what nominates.
"He loves the track - for some reason all his best form is here."
Alpine Blast, ridden by Troy Baker, was heavily backed from $3.20 to $2.40 and displaced Incriminate ($2.80 to $3.30) as favourite.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
