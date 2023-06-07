AFL is the biggest sporting organisation in our country, with TV rights from 2025 amounting to $643m per season, with a great deal of this money coming back to clubs as well as supporting football/community growth at many levels nationally - what a success women's football has been! The AFL is an elite competition where clubs are required to be highly professional and showcase the sport in the brightest light, and that's a key reason why we need a stadium of excellence. Now that we have been accepted into the AFL, why shouldn't we have first-class facilities like the other states to ensure we maximise our success in the competition and provide our state with so many positive outcomes? It's incredibly disappointing when so many 'no stadium' individuals make judgments about the team/stadium when they have limited knowledge and understanding of the wide range of benefits of being a club in the AFL national competition.