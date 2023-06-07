AFL is the biggest sporting organisation in our country, with TV rights from 2025 amounting to $643m per season, with a great deal of this money coming back to clubs as well as supporting football/community growth at many levels nationally - what a success women's football has been! The AFL is an elite competition where clubs are required to be highly professional and showcase the sport in the brightest light, and that's a key reason why we need a stadium of excellence. Now that we have been accepted into the AFL, why shouldn't we have first-class facilities like the other states to ensure we maximise our success in the competition and provide our state with so many positive outcomes? It's incredibly disappointing when so many 'no stadium' individuals make judgments about the team/stadium when they have limited knowledge and understanding of the wide range of benefits of being a club in the AFL national competition.
Here is a snapshot of some of these benefits:
Economic
We will own the stadium and be in the same situation as Geelong which makes approximately $1m for each home game. Membership at a conservative level of 30 000 members will provide the club with $7.5m annually. Please note this figure would be the second lowest in the competition. However, it is expected that membership will soar above this number substantially. Many Tasmanians will keep membership with their current AFL team and become Tassie members. Furthermore, there will be Tasmanian supporter groups in each state of Australia.
The club will initially aim for sponsorship from various corporate partners of around $10m, like St Kilda. Again, a conservative figure when you look at West Coast and Collingwood making over $20m. Through the AFL Equalisation Scheme, each club gets a dividend each year as some clubs are disadvantaged with smaller membership numbers and moderate attendance. In 2023, the range of dividends is $10.5m for the strong clubs, while small clubs like GWS receive a maximum of $25m. Our team would receive a higher amount each year.
The naming results could provide $5m - the same as Optus Stadium in Perth. MONA Stadium sounds perfect. Then there is merchandising and other commercial interests - maybe a hotel in the stadium like The Oval in the Adelaide Oval with revenue of $11m each year. The revenue streams flowing into AFL clubs are enormous. Our situation is so appetising and unique because we will be a one-team state.
Training and Administration Facility
Regardless of what location is selected for this facility, please be advised that it will have many other users enjoying the benefits. All other AFL clubs have sports and recreation groups, schools, the general public, charities, and community programs that use their facilities. As two examples, St Kilda has the Danny Frawley Centre for health and wellness support, and North Melbourne has The Huddle for inclusion and acceptance programs. Our facility will provide multiple benefits for multiple users, build on health and social capital, and continue to build community.
Other Benefits
Too numerous to mention, but let's start with the economic boon of tourism around the state; the input of approximately $680m from the Federal Government and the AFL; football and general sports growth; the start of the development of the Macquarie Point precinct for all the community to use; state pride; health, fitness and well-being, business confidence and opportunity; improved transport infrastructure, increased employment; more concerts and entertainment and so much more.
Some people say we can't afford the team/stadium. I confidently say we can't afford not to be a part of the AFL competition with our own team playing out of a brilliant stadium located perfectly for Tasmanians and interstate visitors.
I would encourage all 'no stadium' people, including some parliamentarians, to understand this incredible opportunity for our state with the provision of so many benefits and take a positive approach to be unified with other Tasmanians who have waited decades for this dream to become reality. This moment will be a significant chapter in our state's history. Let's benefit together with vision, courage and high expectations.
Steven Hay is a recently retired principal, former footballer and passionate football person.
