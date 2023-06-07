Any community service organisation that has a funding agreement conclude by the end of next year will be offered a new longer term funding agreement, Community Services Minister Nic Street has said.
Mr Street told a budget estimates committee on Wednesday if there was an opportunity to transition the a new longer term agreement sooner than that, the government would do so.
He said the length of the agreements would be variable, but five-year agreements would be on offer for the community organisations that wanted them, provided the government was content with their services.
Mr Street said community organisations needed funding security to be considered an employer of choice.
"If you're offering 12-month contracts to people, you simply will not get the best people available," he said.
At a recent budget briefing organised by TasCOSS, Mr Street apologised about the level of funding provided to community service organisations in the 2023-24 state budget.
"It's not what was asked for, it's not what I wanted either," he said.
"That fact that we're going to spend more next year doesn't mean it's going to be adequate."
