The Environment Protection Authority is reviewing a fuel contamination report relating to a site in Prospect Vale which may became Launceston's fourth McDonalds restaurant.
An EPA spokesperson said a Decommissioning Assessment Report for 345-347 Westbury Rd had been received and was being reviewed.
"This report assesses fuel contamination in the vicinity of the fuel infrastructure which has been removed," the spokesperson said.
"This assessment is required under the Environmental Management and Pollution Control (Underground Petroleum Storage Systems) Regulations 2020 (UPSS Regulations).
McDonalds has lodged a development application for the site but the Meander Valley Council is awaiting further information before the development process can proceed.
McDonalds presently has restaurants in Kings Meadows, South Launceston and Invermay operated by Nico Holdings and Steekim Pty Ltd.
It is understood a conditional sale agreement is in place between site owner Jim Lowish and McDonalds franchisee Steven Nicholas.
Meander Valley Council general manager John Jordan said a date for advertising the planning application had not yet been set.
"When applications are advertised, applications become available for viewing on Council's website and within the Meander Valley Council Office during the nominated advertising period," he said.
The planning application cannot be examined for privacy reasons until applications are advertised.
The advertising period would be for 14 days after a public notice in accordance with section 57 of the Land Use Planning Act 1993 will be issued.
"[Then] a copy of the application and plans submitted with the application will be open for inspection for a period of 14 days," Mr Jordan said.
Mr Jordan said the application was likely to go to a council meeting for determination although the general manager retained delegation to approve applications with one or no representations, or to meet statutory time limits.
Mr Nicholas did not respond to an invitation to comment.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
