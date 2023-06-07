The head of the state's Natural Resources and Environment Department has offered an apology for how a whistleblower's misconduct complaint against the Director of Racing was passed onto the director himself to investigate.
NRE secretary Jason Jacobi told a budget estimates committee on Wednesday such a complaint would be handled differently in the future, but defended the previous process due to the complexity of the complaint.
He said it was difficult to determine how the letter could be addressed as it contained a range of concerns, allegations and comments that related to the Director of Racing Justin Helmich, the Office of Racing Integrity, the department and particular races.
"Trying to separate those issues in the first instances that it was received was difficult," Mr Jacobi said.
"We have since tightened up our procedures and our approach to how we deal with those particular letters that contain multitudes of information."
He said he was confident that complaints against certain parties would not be disclosed to those parties in future.
"I have read the letter and it would, in my view, be very difficult to separate those issues because many of the matters were operational ... and they were actually the responsibility under the regulatory functions of the director to address," he said.
"If an apology is required, I'm happy to make an apology."
Mr Jacobi earlier in the hearing was asked by Labor's Josh Willie why racing steward Janet Ainscow had been stood down from her role after she posted on social media about the conditions at top harness racing trainer Ben Yole's stables.
In the post, she wrote the conditions at the stables were the worst she'd seen of any racing establishment she had visited.
Mr Jacobi denied Ms Ainscow had been stood down.
"Any changes to her rosters have been in agreement with Ms Ainscow," he said.
"Ms Ainscow has not been stood down and if Ms Ainscow has any grievance or complaint to make, she has many avenues through which to make that."
