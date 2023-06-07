Launceston's 944 food businesses know a thing or two about keeping their kitchens clean, but on World Food Safety Day on Wednesday, June 7, the city's environmental health officers are urging the UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy to keep up the gold standard.
Environmental health officer Melissa Burn said the day was a reminder for professional chefs and home cooks alike to remember the importance of food safety.
"Today is an opportunity to promote food safety and food standards awareness for our community," Ms Burn said.
"While the majority of our work [as environmental health officers] is focused on commercial food businesses, there are some simple things we can all do at home when preparing meals to ensure everyone remains safe."
The city's environmental health officers regulate food businesses in the municipality, ensuring they have "practices in place to produce safe food for the community."
"In Launceston, the vast majority of food businesses take food safety extremely seriously, and we know this because we work with business operators to inspect their premises and to provide education and information to assist with improvements," Ms Burn said.
Ms Burn said there isn't merely an economic cost around food safety - $2.1 billion to the national economy as a result of poor food handling practices - but a human cost.
"Annually in Australia, 4.6 million people become ill as a result of food poisoning, and there are an average 38 deaths annually," she said.
"What anyone can do is be aware of simple food standards in their home, things like always washing hands before preparing and eating food."
City of Launceston Acting Mayor Matthew Garwood said World Food Safety Day was a great reminder for home cooks, and commercial operators, to brush up on their food safety knowledge.
"There's no doubt Launceston, as a recognised UNESCO City of Gastronomy, has a fast-growing reputation as a hub for food and wine culture," Cr Garwood said.
"We hold high standards for our food and beverage industries and food health safety, and that's a strong part of that identity.
"To ensure that quality is kept at a high level, it is so important; we all need food."
The City of Launceston maintains a library of information and resources on its website for food business operators about safe food practices.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
