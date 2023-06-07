Buy now, ask questions later proved an effective strategy for property buyers during the COVID boom.
But a string of 12 rate rises has brought greater buyer consideration back to market.
According to Canstar modelling, the four per cent cash rate rise since May 2022 will cost the average Tasmanian mortgage-holder an extra $1064 on their monthly repayments, while two more 0.25 per cent hikes would tip the average monthly repayment over $3000.
Insitu Property's Kristi Seymour said buyers were undoubtedly becoming more conservative in their purchases, and making allowances for further rate rises when calculating their finances.
"It's certainly starting to have an impact on people making decisions," Ms Seymour said.
"Most people I'm speaking to now are getting advice from their lenders and brokers to be taking into account another couple of rate rises.
"People are now looking at affordability more than they have for quite some time because of the potential further rises."
Investors are seemingly among the most affected by rate rises.
Harcourts Launceston's Jeremy Wilkinson said investor interest had declined considerably in recent months, while the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania's latest report showed a 59.9 per cent drop in investor activity during the March quarter.
Ms Seymour said rate hikes had also resulted in some investors choosing to sell up.
"I am seeing an increase in people selling investment properties and consolidating," she said.
"People that have bought investment properties who are coming off fixed interest rates and renegotiating lending ... it's just not as lucrative as it has been.
"At this stage of the market it's more people selling investment properties rather than affordability for their own [homes] - I'm not coming across that at this point."
Recent CoreLogic statistics show median time on market has quadrupled for Launceston houses in the past year.
With the average home taking 53 days to sell and prices dropping 8.6 per cent in a year after a mammoth COVID growth cycle, Mr Wilkinson believes the market has returned to "normal".
"It's a balanced market now," Mr Wilkinson said.
"It's not biased towards the seller, it's not biased towards the purchaser.
"That's a perfect market from a fairness point of view and that's all we can ask for.
"Prices are still quite good, it's just that there's probably not as much stock around so it's slowed the spin of the wheel. Everything's taking that little bit longer."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
