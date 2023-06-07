Launceston College has won the prestigious Parliamentary Shield for only the second time in the debating competition's 44-year history.
Launceston College hosted the Parliamentary Shield for the first time in its long history, with schools gathering from Scotch Oakburn College, Launceston Church Grammar School and St Patrick's College.
Launceston's Erin Coull, Thomas Howell, Kuba Meikle and Charlotte Schonefeld (LC) made it through to the finals and defeated Scotch Oakburn College's Sam Jones Kulani Somarathna, Hamish Fyffe, Chelsea Byerley and Stephanie Dunphy.
The competition also includes a second division called the Parliamentary Plate.
Scotch Oakburn College's second team defeated Launceston College's second team for the Plate.
A longtime supporter of the competition, the Hon. Michael Ferguson MHA, attended the event to present the awards, with the two winning teams now having the opportunity to travel to Hobart for question time at Parliament House and have lunch with the Deputy Premier.
A spokesperson for Launceston College said it has an excellent public speaking program.
"All of our debating teams have had a highly successful year so far, winning the 2023 Schools Senior Debating Competition," the spokesperson said.
"Team members Kuba Meikle and Erin Coull were outstanding in their performance at the recent Lions Youth of the Year public speaking competition, where both students won the Public Speaking Award in their heats.
"In the Northern Heats of the Rostrum Voice of Youth public speaking competition, Kuba Meikle won his round and will now progress to the state final. Erin was also highly successful, receiving the Encouragement Award on the day."
