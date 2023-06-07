The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston College Parliamentary Shield triumph

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated June 7 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston College debating students, Kuba Meikle, Thomas Howell, Charlotte Schonefeld and Hayley Ashman. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston College debating students, Kuba Meikle, Thomas Howell, Charlotte Schonefeld and Hayley Ashman. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston College has won the prestigious Parliamentary Shield for only the second time in the debating competition's 44-year history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.