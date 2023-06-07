All Year 1 students will sit phonics check in Term 3

All Tasmanian Year 1 students will be sitting the National Phonics Check in Term 3 after the government accepted all 23 priority recommendations set in the Literacy Advisory Panel report.
As part of this check, all results will be recorded and the data will be made available to the Tasmanian public.
Last week, the Tasmanian 100 Per Cent Literacy Alliance expressed disappointment at the delay to the Panel's report, which was an almost two year wait after the Alliance called for greater action in 2021 on historically low literacy across Tasmania.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the government remained committed to improving literacy outcomes in Tasmania, and had provided a $6.5 million investment in the latest budget
Mr Rockliff said a Literacy Outcomes Monitoring Group would be formed to monitor progress and rollout of the Panel's recommendations.
He said the Year 1 Phonics Check would begin in every school in Term 3, with results to be made public this year.
Further, 25 per cent of primary schools will begin teaching phonics from kindergarten to Year 2 in the 2024 school year, with all primary schools expected to be teaching phonics (structured literacy) by 2026.
"At least one Tasmanian with lived experience and a representative from the Australian Education Research Organisation, will be established [in the Literacy Outcomes Monitoring Group], to monitor progress and outcomes," Mr Rockliff said.
"Members of this Group will be selected through an EOI process, which I expect to be finalised by September 2023," he said.
"The Department of Premier and Cabinet will develop the first 3-Year Implementation Plan by later this year, in close consultation with the education and community sectors."
As part of the phonics checks implementation, teachers will receive professional development training to teach phonics reading instruction, to administer the check, collect and analyse data, and develop learning plans for students not at expected reading levels.
The Literacy Advisory Panel chairs said national discussions around phonics as the preferred method for reading are characterised by deep passions on the different approaches to reading, and referred to this as "the reading wars".
But it added that phonics instruction was "informed by neuroscience of how the brain learns to read and the expert knowledge of our teachers on what works in the varied complexity of classroom settings".
