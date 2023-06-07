The Tasmanian Hospitality Association (THA) has launched a new initiative to support women in the hospitality industry to assume leadership positions and further their careers.
The Women in Leadership (WIL) program will provide 15 women scholarships to fund five recommended education courses, lending to professional development for every career stage, including entry-level, middle-management, and top-line executives for women aged 16 and above.
Funded and presented by the THA through the state government's $8 million 2021 election commitment, the program will help to create a more diversified outlook and direction for the Tasmanian hospitality sector.
WIL chair Sarah Courtney said the program would help open doors for women passionate about driving the industry forward.
"As an industry, it's time to nurture and support the next generation and current generations of women in hospitality. That starts from the top and is a topic I am personally focused on in my role," she said.
"In a real-world sense, this means enforcing better wages and conditions and ensuring we break long-held biases to see more women stepping into leadership positions.
"The hospitality industry directly employs more than 21,000 Tasmanians, many in regional areas. I want to help ensure women are given the training, support, and pathways to take on more leadership roles in this growing industry.
"This isn't just focused on senior leadership. It's about the entire span of a woman's career to ensure she can take the next step up."
Aside from the scholarship opportunities, the WIL program will also include networking events and webinars and has partnered with Women In Tourism and Hospitality for future events to ensure all women in the industry are supported and included within the program.
Women in Tourism and Hospitality (WITH) Northern Tasmania committee president Kim Woolley said the scholarship program was an excellent opportunity that would appeal to women in the industry.
"For over 10 years, WITH has been supporting and connecting women who work in our industry through a number of training opportunities, mentoring, and support roles, so we look forward to working with the Women in Leadership Program to grow and advance women's careers," she said.
"The roles women play across the sector at all levels are vital. The THA is extremely proud to lead the way with initiatives that benefit the future of Tasmanian hospitality, and we are proud of the lobbying we did with the government to prioritise this initiative."
Entries for the WIL program close Sunday, June 11. Applications for the WIL program can be made online at https://www.morethanwelcome.com.au/women.
