One farming advocacy body wants the management of wildlife to be taken seriously because of the toll it takes on Tasmanian landholders and farmers.
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association president Ian Sauer said farmers would incur upwards of $20 million a year in additional damage caused if steps weren't taken to manage wildlife.
Property protection permits issued by the Department of Natural Resources and Environment (NRE) is a key tool for farmers to manage the situation.
Mr Sauer said the permit was crucial for protecting crops, pastures and farm forestry.
"Permits are subject to rigorous assessment, underpinned by evidence and science, including the need to demonstrate existing control measures landowners undertake, like shooting and game-proof fencing," Mr Sauer said.
"Before anything can be done farm operators are required to obtain permits, which are closely regulated by the NRE Tas."
He said they would like to see farmers face less red tape when acquiring a permit and for it to last for a 12 month period.
It is understood TGFA and NRE has worked closely in the past regarding the property protection permits.
Information required in the property protection permit application is applicant's name, address; the property name if applicable; notification of any relevant wildlife or firearm offences; and background information on the type of wildlife, the damage caused and any previous control measures.
The current maximum duration of permits range from four weeks for fallow deer emergency property protection, through to five years.
Mr Sauer said there was no silver bullet to managing wildlife.
He said a balance ought to be struck because ultimately "farmers by definition are conservationist too".
However, Mr Sauer said his members had seen wildlife numbers continue to climb.
Another solution is game-proof fencing, which costs $10-15000 per kilometre - $30,000 per kilometre for deer fence - and also involves ongoing maintenance costs.
One TFGA member said control measures had increased pasture growth by 25 per cent in just four days.
"... and without it, I could only run half the amount of stock," they said.
"There is also a difference from 15-20 years ago with fencing technology being a lot better. Today we get more wire and steel in the product, and it does a better job of keeping wildlife out.
"However, ongoing maintenance costs persist as wildlife will push through or dig under fencing, especially in areas adjacent to Public and Crown Land, exacerbating regulatory challenges."
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
