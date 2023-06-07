Farming looks a little bit different at Micro Lab Tasmania. Gone are the open pastures and in its place is a shipping container filled with racks of plants.
This is what micro farming looks like and it's happening in Beaconsfield.
Tayla Bennett is the owner and operator of the business, and described micro-farming as a process of when a vegetable grows in a 10 to 20 day process, and harvested at that point before letting the seedling grow to a mature plant.
"The scale can be completely different, so obviously my farm being on the racks and stuff, I've actually got the space of an acre on a conventional farm inside a shipping container," Miss Bennett said.
"We use a lot less water, apart from rainwater of course. And being the way it is, I don't use any herbicides or pesticides or harsh chemicals or anything like that."
Miss Bennett started micro farming as a hobby a couple of years ago. She said she saw an article about microgreens being a side hustle and decided to "give it a go".
"At that stage I couldn't grow my grass in the backyard," she said.
"I'd mucked around before at home just trying to grow bits and pieces - as you do - and I couldn't keep anything alive.
"So I don't know how or what, but just by watching tutorials, giving it a go and actually concentrating on it; now I can pretty much grow just about anything."
Micro Lab Tasmania grows an array of microgreens, ranging from herbs such as basil, coriander and parsley to vegetables such as celery, carrot, radish and broccoli.
Miss Bennett said the plant grows to around two or three inches tall, and she sells them two ways, cut and mixed together or in their pots where people could keep growing and replant them.
"There are also big health benefits from consuming them," she said.
"They're like a super food. A lot of restaurants and cafes use them as a garnish to make their dish look better.
"There is also a lot of flavour in them, and have a little bit more flavour than what they are when they're grown up."
The microgreens have begun rolling out to some Northern supermarkets, including Longford's Hill Street Grocer. Miss Bennett said so far they stocked around five stores, a number she would like to bump up.
"I'd like to become Tasmania's largest supplier," Miss Bennett said.
"Also in the future I'd love to be completely soilless as well and do aquaculture sort of farming as well. Obviously for the benefit of everybody and the earth as well."
She said the business would also be targeting to become certified organic.
Miss Bennett said micro-farming could provide an insight into what the future of farming could look like.
"It's indoor farming. When you step inside it kind of does look like a lab," she said.
"You see all these lights and racks around and the utensils you use, even the silver bowls and the scales ... it almost looks like a teaching farm than an actual conventional farm.
Molly Appleton
