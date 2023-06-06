For Australian Vietnam War veterans, June 6 holds special significance.
On that day in 1969, two Australian armoured vehicles travelling from a base at Nui Dat were fired upon from the village of Binh Ba, and one of the country's most significant military engagements of the conflict began.
This year's 54th anniversary of the Battle of Binh Ba has even greater significance as returned servicemen across the country honour the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the war.
More than 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam, the longest conflict Australia was involved in during the 20th century, with over 3500 losing their lives - 2300 of those who served were Tasmanian-born soldiers, with 16 paying "the ultimate sacrifice".
To mark the anniversary of the cessation of the conflict for Australia, the Tasmanian Government has disbursed $5000 to the five Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia Tasmanian branches.
"[That funding is] to support the commemoration services signifying the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War," Minister for Veterans' Affairs Guy Barnett said.
"A moment in time when Australians, as they always have, served for the freedoms of our Country."
Veteran Kerry McCormick - who performed two tours across 1968 and '69 in Vietnam - was stationed in Nui Dat as a field engineer on the day of the Battle of Binh Ba and said the date means a great deal to servicemen across the country.
"If those men hadn't done what they did on that day, things could have been very different for Australians in Vietnam," Mr McCormick said.
"And with the perception around Vietnam changing as it has over time, a date like this is now about honouring those veterans."
Australian soldiers, Australian armoured carriers and a troop of Centurion tanks from the 1st Armoured Regiment faced a formidable force of regular North Vietnamese Army troops at Binh Ba, where one Australian was killed, and 10 others were wounded.
The battle was a decisive victory for Australia, and the country's participation in the war was formally declared at an end when the Governor-General issued a proclamation on January 11 1973.
Mr McCormick said seeing the legacy of the war change in Launceston has been incredible.
"I can understand why some men still find it difficult to remove themselves from the war and the time after it when they were treated so poorly," he said.
"But what we see now on ANZAC Day is a great change."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.