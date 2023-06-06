Tasmania Police is preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to a crash in the Launceston CBD in which a police officer was seriously injured.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said that no charges had been laid at this stage and the police investigation into the May 2 crash was ongoing.
"The Senior Sergeant from Tasmania Police remains in Melbourne for medical treatment," Northern Commander Kate Chambers said.
"Our thoughts continue to be with our friend and colleague as he continues to recover."
The crash occurred when a garbage truck hit the officer near the corner of Paterson and St John Streets.
The officer suffered several broken bones and was transferred to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne soon after the crash.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
