RACE 8: INCRIMINATE has run his rivals off their legs at two of his past three starts and in between was second to the smart Mywordis. Looks likely to get his own way in front again so no reason to look beyond him. RING OF HONOUR has won twice on this track and was placed in higher grade in Hobart last start. Yet to win beyond 1400m which is perhaps some query but he is by group 1 winner Tavistock who won the Blamey over a mile. ALPINE BLAST is racing well and is seldom out of the money either at this track or over this trip. SKILENDRA never threatened last start but split Incriminate and Alpine Blast at her previous run this track and distance. Normally consistent on synthetic and entitled to another chance. PROSECUTOR was beaten a fair way when second to Alpine Blast last time but it was only his second run back. FAST THINKER was just behind him in third place and has to be a place chance again. STEEL MIST is very handy on his day but is untried at the trip.