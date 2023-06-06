The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Form at a glance for the nine races in Devonport on Wednesday

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated June 6 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incriminate and Erica Byrne Burke could team up for another win at Spreyton on Wednesday.
Incriminate and Erica Byrne Burke could team up for another win at Spreyton on Wednesday.

RACE 1: CHEROKEE DANCER started a short-priced favourite at her only start at Spreyton in December when she finished third to Popilita and subsequent Gold Sovereign winner The Spirit Of Zero. That race form, added to two recent trial wins, suggests she's the one to beat first-up from a nice draw. There was an early market move for the first-starter BELLACESCA ($10 into $8) who has trialled well and has the services of Anthony Darmanin from a good draw. CLARA KAREN is honest but has been unable to break through in 11 starts. STARS IN THE NIGHT showed stack of pace last start and should give a good sight over the same trip. Ditto SHE PLAYS GAMES but the extreme outside barrier doesn't help her cause. CLOVER HILL was good second to Seydoux three starts ago but just needs to settle a bit closer in the run or the 1009m might be bit sharp again. LITTLE SAL did enough at her Tasmanian debut and must be in the mix from a good gate with 3kg claim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.