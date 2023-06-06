RACE 1: CHEROKEE DANCER started a short-priced favourite at her only start at Spreyton in December when she finished third to Popilita and subsequent Gold Sovereign winner The Spirit Of Zero. That race form, added to two recent trial wins, suggests she's the one to beat first-up from a nice draw. There was an early market move for the first-starter BELLACESCA ($10 into $8) who has trialled well and has the services of Anthony Darmanin from a good draw. CLARA KAREN is honest but has been unable to break through in 11 starts. STARS IN THE NIGHT showed stack of pace last start and should give a good sight over the same trip. Ditto SHE PLAYS GAMES but the extreme outside barrier doesn't help her cause. CLOVER HILL was good second to Seydoux three starts ago but just needs to settle a bit closer in the run or the 1009m might be bit sharp again. LITTLE SAL did enough at her Tasmanian debut and must be in the mix from a good gate with 3kg claim.
RACE 2: FLIGHT READY chased home Lacerate at his first run after a long break and this is not a strong race so won't need to have made too much improvement to be breaking through. The other standout chance looks to be LIGHTNING HAMMER who was only a length behind the promising Golden Meadow at his second run in Tasmania. RISIST CAPTURE'S best run was a second to Lago Approach at Longford. She was beaten six lengths when resuming but had market support which suggests she might be an improver. SIRENE'S LILLY didn't threaten first-up in Hobart and draws wide but, if she can find the form that saw her finish a close second to Piiink Beauty last time in, she'd be very hard to beat. PINANDI has shown promise and there was early money for AUNTIE JAKE'S BAR ($15 into $7.50).
RACE 3: The second and stronger division of the 1350m maiden with maybe six or seven chances. KIREINA MARUBRAH was backed into favouritism on debut even though the eventual winner of that race, Golden Meadow, had trialled impressively and most tipsters had her on top. Kireina Marubrah was beaten only a length and, even though she's a two-year-old taking on older horses, she should run well again. MIRA FLORES just missed last start when well tried and, although a 14-start maiden, she does look ready to break through. CAPTAIN CAM took good trial form into his first start but ran into a newcomer (Red Sphere) that could be above average. Outside barrier is the main concern this time. FLYING BILLIE ran well first-up in the same race and must be included. RUBBLEONTHEDOUBLE showed plenty of speed on debut last November when placed behind Alvarinho and Moveforlex which, in hindsight, was a very hot maiden. Going to 1350m first-up is interesting. LONDIANI ($8.50 to $6) had early backing.
RACE 4: Looks the most open race on the program and none of the runners, including two of the emergencies, would totally shock. TROJAN STORM is genuine track specialist who won well here three starts ago before a placing behind Copper Charm in Bm68 grade and a close-up finish behind Cornelian Bay. This is a drop in class but does have to contend with a wide draw. WANE'S QUEST has trailled well for his return. Placed only once in five runs on this track but, on close inspection, they were all very respectable efforts. Wide draw and weight are obviously the concerns. SCHAUFFELE mixes his form but his best, including a close second to Cornelian Bay two starts ago, is good enough. SEYDOUX broke the maiden-into-class 1 hoodoo to maintain her unbeaten Tassie record so must be respected again although this is a fair bit harder. LORD WHITEGATE has plenty of speed but does tend to struggle a bit when he has to work from a wide draw which is what he gets here. Nonetheless he wouldn't surprise. All the others have some chance.
RACE 5: GEEGEES HISWORD wrapped up his last campaign with two wins at Mowbray then resumed with a close second to the highly-rated Cornelian Bay in slightly higher grade at this track. That form is hard to knock. AMBIDAZZLE is an interesting newcomer to the state now with Cameron Thompson. Previously with Phillip Stokes and is a three-time city winner at Morphettville. Rising 8yo so might be past her best but certainly can't be ignored. FAR AWAY HIT has been unlucky a couple of times since winning on her home track in April but appeared to be given every chance when runner-up to Ole Ola in Hobart last time. However, factor in that the winner has a rap on her and also enjoyed a very nice run. HERO OF ROMANI was run down by the in-form Hot Relation when resuming and is sure to be fitter now. DAWN EAGLE has drawn wide but will get back anyway and be rattling home. NEED TO BE UNIQUE, KATZENJAMMER, SQUARE DONUT and RIGHT HOOK are others to consider in another tough race.
RACE 6: The weights for this race clearly indicate that REWARD ACHIEVER and LE CADEAU are the class runners and both will appreciate 3kg claims. While the 1009m may be too short for Reward Achiever, she has missed a place only once in six first-up runs so must be respected. Le Cadeau is a noted first-up performer with two wins and two placings from four goes. First-up last time in, he beat Vivilici and Alpine Wolf before going on to contest the Newmarket and other quality races. SHARMA RAMA looks ready to win but opposition is a fair bit stronger than what she's been meeting. Each way chance again. GEE GEE PLANE has five wins and five placings from 12 starts on the synthetic. AZARA trialled well for her return and UBRIACO is reportedly going well but the 1009m may be too short. COPPER CHARM was good first-up before fading last time. Stable has opted to switch from an apprentice to a senior jockey and has had success with those tactics. VETLANDA wasn't beaten far first-up in lower grade and may be worth remembering she did upset Turk Warrior in a feature 3YO race 12 months ago.
RACE 7: This race looks tricky. FEAR THE STING was an easy maiden winner last time in before handy fourth to Miami Sun in $75,000 Gee Gees Blackflash. Betting will be the best guide. FLYING TO PARIS has a win over Muscle Up to her credit on this track and that's good form for any class 1 race. Had two trials to prepare for her return. GOLDEN MEADOW trialled like a good horse and, despite being soft in the market, scored a nice debut win at this track. Drawn wide in harder race but opened each-way odds and could be the value. HEY BIG SPENDA had very handy form in Queensland and won trial here fortnight ago. Appears to have the speed to make use of barrier 1. LACERATE finally broke through last start after sitting outside the leader in a fairly moderate affair. Should give a sight as usual. TRICKY MIKKI was down the track in a feature 3YO race before spell but previous form was good and seems to like the synthetic.
RACE 8: INCRIMINATE has run his rivals off their legs at two of his past three starts and in between was second to the smart Mywordis. Looks likely to get his own way in front again so no reason to look beyond him. RING OF HONOUR has won twice on this track and was placed in higher grade in Hobart last start. Yet to win beyond 1400m which is perhaps some query but he is by group 1 winner Tavistock who won the Blamey over a mile. ALPINE BLAST is racing well and is seldom out of the money either at this track or over this trip. SKILENDRA never threatened last start but split Incriminate and Alpine Blast at her previous run this track and distance. Normally consistent on synthetic and entitled to another chance. PROSECUTOR was beaten a fair way when second to Alpine Blast last time but it was only his second run back. FAST THINKER was just behind him in third place and has to be a place chance again. STEEL MIST is very handy on his day but is untried at the trip.
RACE 9: HEWIE needed all of the 1600m, as well as Brendon McCoull's vigour, to get the money in maiden company in Hobart last start. This is not a lot harder and the step up to 1880m and return to his home track should be positives. NEEDS REMEMBERING looks just about ready at his fourth run back. He's no world-beater but the fact that Prime Thoroughbreds are sticking with him suggests he has at least one more win in his locker. POET WARRIOR has won only one of 38 starts and fair to say he's been a disappointment since beginning his Tasmanian career with four consecutive seconds back in 2021. Having said that, his last start second to Hellfire Eagle is good enough form for this if he can reproduce it. MISS PEBBLES was only centimetres behind Poet Warrior last time so has to go in again. HAMPTON BAY is another with a poor strike-rate but he does stick on well and, along with SOUTHERN WIND and ONE STAR DREAM looks a first-four player. REWARD FOR ROSIE was heavily backed last start but didn't do much. Probably looking for this longer trip but it's a quick step-up from 1350m.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
