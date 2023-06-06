A century-old Tasmanian newspaper will be forced to close unless a new owner can be found.
The North-Eastern Advertiser's long-term owner Karen Hall has been forced to put the publication on the market after a six-month struggle to fill key staff vacancies.
Editor Taylor Clyne is due to take 12 months' maternity leave in July, while another staff member has accepted a new job elsewhere.
The newspaper, which covers North-East Tasmania and distributes 2000 copies a week between George Town and St Helens, has run since 1909.
"To have it close, it would be devastating," Ms Clyne said.
"We've survived so many things across our time - the Great Depression, the world wars, the pandemic, industries closing down - big things in our areas.
"We've been around for 114 years so to think the only reason we're closing our doors is because we can't find someone to do the work, it's mind-boggling."
Mrs Hall has owned the Advertiser since 2003, when she and late husband Ken stepped in to save the publication from entering receivership.
The farmer and former salon owner remains optimistic of finding a new owner, and said closing the paper would be the "last resort".
'We've had some expressions of interest, we'll be very grateful to follow those through and come out with the best outcome," she said.
"The idea all along is to keep the paper going as far as we possibly could."
Ms Clyne and Mrs Hall have received a wave of support since announcing the news last week.
Some have offered to pay more for their copies, while others have offered help for short periods to keep the paper open.
"We've had an outpouring from our community that they don't want to see our paper close - it's such an integral, core part of our existence in the North-East," Ms Clyne said.
"This is the way the community's been able to have their voice, so to have someone here with their boots on the ground doing this job so so important.
"We're really hoping someone does want to buy it so it keeps the masthead going because it's so important to our community."
The North-Eastern Advertiser publishes weekly on a Wednesday and has a cover price of $1.50.
It is printed at ACM's Rocherlea print centre.
