A number of employees from Youth Family and Community Connections (YFCC) have gained qualifications from the University of Tasmania's Applied Health and Community Support program, with some inspired to continue studying.
The YFCC are a not-for-profit and specialise in youth accommodation, alcohol and other drug, family and employment support services.
UTAS health and community discipline leader Carolyn King said to develop the course, they were tasked with creating job ready qualifications.
"We made a new course in health and community support and basically, we went out to the industry and talked to around 50 or 60 people across all different areas of the health community industry," Dr King said.
"Obviously, there's been some royal commissions into aged care and disability and that's really changed the landscape for what's required in those industries.
"So we listened and basically made a course from scratch based upon the gaps and needs that were identified by people in these different parts of the industry."
She said the course itself was to meet the skills required to work across a broad range of sectors.
"Being able to move between for example, disability, mental health and aged care was important because we were told that the siloing of those different sectors was problematic," she said.
"We were told most people live with quite complex needs and often have requirements across sectors."
Dr King said assessment tasks were designed around real life work experiences.
"We have people doing interviewing, writing support plans and grants, business proposals and all sorts of things you would do in a real world environment," Dr King said.
YFCC chief executive Ros Atkinson said they struggled to find an institution that offered something that met their skills needs.
"We were thrilled when UTAS commenced the associate degree and we've been really fortunate to have about seven of our staff complete it, which provides them with the appropriate qualifications to be able to commence working in those programs," Ms Atkinson said.
She said the content taught in the program was practical and translated over to the workplace environment.
"Some of them are going on to do degrees and it's really inspired further learning, for some they aren't straight from school and they've found this as a way to engage in education," she said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner
