The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

YFCC employees gain skills in UTAS community support program

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YFCC Education and Health Promotion Officer Bianca Taylor and YFCC CEO Ros Atkinson. Picture supplied
YFCC Education and Health Promotion Officer Bianca Taylor and YFCC CEO Ros Atkinson. Picture supplied

A number of employees from Youth Family and Community Connections (YFCC) have gained qualifications from the University of Tasmania's Applied Health and Community Support program, with some inspired to continue studying.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.