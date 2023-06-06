An LGBTQIA+ and disability forum in Launceston on June 6 asked the question "what can we do as a society to provide inclusivity for our most vulnerable groups?".
Led by Kentish Regional Clinic Inc., the forum aimed at supporting members of the LGBTQIA+ community living with disability who are at "the intersectionality of major discrimination".
Kentish Regional Clinic chief executive and LGBTQIA+ advocate Sharon Corvinus-Jones said the program's goal was to allow services, businesses and people to understand what it means to be inclusive.
"We're not at an inclusive place yet but events like this are about trying to get to that place," Ms Corvinus-Jones said.
A series of speakers - Rob Tierney, Ellen Macdonald and Ms Corvinus-Jones - shared their lived experiences and the societal challenges they faced trying to fit into a world which is not accommodating to them as members of the LGBTQIA+ and disabled communities.
Mr Tierney, a gay disabled man, shared his experience of being diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome in 1994, which eventually required him to be in a wheelchair full time.
"People say to me, 'I'm so sorry you're disabled,' but no one has done this to me," Mr Tierney said.
"People don't need to apologise; my life is no different from able-bodied people, I simply have more things to navigate.
"What can change is this feeling of being disconnected from society and community, to stop anyone telling me, for who I am, that I should be discriminated against as a gay man with a disability.
"For so long, we as people of disability have had to change for society, but can't we all work together and choose that society will change for us?"
The event was supported by several local businesses and service providers for people with disability and the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as Launceston City Council.
Launceston acting mayor Matthew Garwood said the city aspired to be a place "where people are not judged" based on who they are.
"Launceston should be a city where all are welcome and where everyone has a voice, however, we acknowledge there is continued work ahead of all of us in reaching this goal," Mr Garwood said.
"Today is an opportunity for those gathered to listen, learn and share their experiences.
"By hearing about each other's experiences we can learn what solutions and support are needed through the community and those gaps missing throughout our city."
