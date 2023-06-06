Agcard has flourished from an idea from a Primary Employers Tasmania (PET) committee member to being embraced by the industry statewide.
It is now starting to pick up steam nationally.
PET committee member and Janefield Dairies' Michelle Lawrence initially raised the idea of a need for an industry recognised online training tool similar to what had been implemented in the construction industry and the white card.
Agcard launched in July, 2020.
PET president Ben Grubb said Agcard assisted famers to achieve best practice. He said there had been over 3300 individual users and 5000 enrolments across five modules since its launch.
"Feedback from employers, employees and students considering different career options has been overwhelmingly positive," Mr Grubb said.
Every workplace is different, we try to create a foundation and baseline of knowledge.- PET project officer Clare Peltzer
"Teachers of agriculture in high schools around the the country have given feedback that Agcard is a great tool to spark initial interest in agriculture as a career option, while also making them aware of some basic health and safety practices to consider.
"It starts the conversation. There is a new module being launched June 30 and Agcard is about to expand and be rolled out nationally, so stay tuned."
PET project officer Clare Peltzer leads the program and showcased the online platform to more than 130 teachers at a national agricultural educators conference in January.
She said enrollments had been gradually rolling in from interstate school students following the experience at the Toowoomba conference.
Ms Peltzer described Agcard as empowering young people in the industry.
"It's providing an industry-wide approach to health and safety, and other things like HR with workplace culture," Ms Peltzer said.
"Every workplace is different, we try to create a foundation and baseline of knowledge. Then the employer can add on the full on-farm induction with specifics for their farm."
School-aged students, employees currently in agricultural workplaces and employers or teachers assessing the content for their own use make up the users of the online training tool.
Ms Peltzer said there had been a number of Tasmanian schools embrace the initiative in different ways.
For instance, Exeter High School uses Agcard to teach year seven students safe farming.
She said they had tackled issues of Tasmania's high illiteracy rate through providing an audio option alongside the reading sections of the training.
Mr Grubb said the practical online training portal was funded by WorkCover Tasmania and supported by Safe Farming Tasmania, Australian Wool Innovation, Tasmanian government and most recently Rabobank via Rabo Client Councils and Rabo Community Fund who have come on board as major sponsor.
Anyone interested in the courses can find further information and sign up at www.agcard.com.au
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
